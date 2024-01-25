Mantorras receives tribute today in Luanda

This Monday, the 22nd, the Provincial Government of Luanda pays tribute to the former Angolan international Pedro Mantorras, from the national team, who shone in the Portuguese championship for Sport Lisboa and Benfica.

The tribute, which takes place at 6 pm, at the Palmeiras Party Hall, in Cidade Alta, is part of the festivities marking the 448th anniversary of the founding of the City of Luanda.

The gala, which will bring together several personalities from the country’s political and sporting life, appears, according to the GPL, in recognition of Mantorras’ achievements in favor of national sport, as one of the most notable Angolan footballers of the last twenty years, with a stint in football National and international.

Pedro Mantorras is a former Angolan footballer, who began his career at Progresso Associação do Sambizanga, and was later transferred to Benfica in Portugal, where he cemented and ended his football career.

Nicknamed ‘Estrela Negra’ at the time, Mantorras also played for clubs such as Alverca and Barcelona in Spain.