Manual gearbox, this is the most serious mistake | In addition to breaking everything, you also risk a nice fine

There are habits, quite crystallized in the atavistic belief of doing something convenient and appropriate which, when driving our car, are in reality decidedly harmful, dangerous and against the rules.

When we talk about acts contrary to the rules, or actions potentially risky for our car, basically, we tend to always think of some risky maneuver, to a abuse driving, acts of pure recklessness. However?

Sometimes even habits, as mentioned, relating to the belief in making the right choice can lead us down the wrong path: perhaps, in adopting them, we think we are save and get a advantage. Ma it’s not like that at all.

Il case emblematic is the one relating to manual transmission: we very often, too often in fact, do things huge errors in this sense, thinking of doing something good, right and ‘optimizing’. Quite the opposite.

One mistake in particular, which they do in many, and what he could do in a moment ruin everything, ‘splitting’ the engine as they say popularly, and not only that. We would also risk a nice and full-bodied one a lot. What is it about?

Manual gearbox, the mistake you pay twice

This is the choice to drive by inertia, taking the gear away and thus placing the gear on position Of ‘many’, leaving your foot pressed on the clutch: thinking like this, say save fuel. But is it a real thing? Does it work or not? To tell the truth, we are faced with one urban myth beautiful and good.

A myth: as specialists say, such a trick, at least in contemporary cars, not only makes no sense, but it wouldn’t even work. The savings And none but not only that: the damage in terms of wear and tear that would be produced in the machine would be so high that we would have to pay twice’customs duty’. In what sense?

Break the engine, pay the fine: better put the gears

The machine, first of all, can slip and if we were to lose control we could end up in the trap of justice, since a patrol would be fined up to One thousand Euro per loss Of check e danni get it.

We would then have to pay almost as much when due to too much usury of the discs and of tablets of the brake we cause with this action. In other words: a ‘crazy’ gesture, that of walking ‘crazy’. Much better to use the gears, climb regularly, decelerate routinely and avoid overloaded useless for clutch e Brake.