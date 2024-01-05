Manuel Fernandes trains at Atlético, Benfica signs young Lithuanian, Tanlongo at Rio Ave and Tiago Pinto leaves Roma – Market

#Manuel #Fernandes #trains #Atlético #Benfica #signs #young #Lithuanian #Tanlongo #Rio #Ave #Tiago #Pinto #leaves #Roma #Market

Rome makes Tiago Pinto’s departure official: «I believe my cycle is over»

Roma made the Tiago Pinto’s departurewho will no longer be general director of the Italian emblem from February 3rd.

“After three years, I believe that my cycle at Roma has ended, and, as my departure approaches, I would like to thank all those who made my stay, at the club and in this city, so special”, declared Tiago Pinto, praising the commitment he received from different sectors of the club. “First of all, I would like to thank the Friedkin family, who allowed me to live a unique experience and serve a historic club in a country where football is a passion and tradition. I would also like to express my gratitude to the coaches, players, employees and all the people who helped me supported the restructuring of the sports area. Together, we shared the responsibility and privilege of working for a precious asset, which is AS Roma itself”, said the Portuguese to official Roma media.