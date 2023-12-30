manufacturer of competition automobiles… in Venice

#manufacturer #competition #automobiles #Venice

First, let’s establish the character. Giovanni Volpi, born in 1938, is the son of Count Giuseppe Volpi di Misurata, a Venetian politician who was Mussolini’s Minister of Economy. He is also the founder of the Venice Film Festival and its main financier.

He died in 1947 and, at the beginning of the sixties, Giovanni recovered his father’s inheritance. He became passionate about sports cars and became a customer of Ferrari, Maserati and Cooper.

In 1961, there was a storm at Ferrari; Carlo Chiti and Giotto Bizzarrini leave the company to found ATS, whose shareholders include Giovanni Volpi.

Beginnings with competition

The story begins with the Scuderia Serenissima also called Scuderia SSS Republica di Venezia created on the initiative of Count Giovanni Volpi. Its aim is to participate as a private team in the Formula 1 world championship.

In 1961, the team fielded a Cooper T51 with Maurice Trintignant as driver; he finished 7th at the Monaco Grand Prix then retired due to a broken gearbox in Belgium.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Volpi entered a second car for Nino Vaccarella. Maurice Trintignant finishes the majority of the events but the reserve car does not. The second year didn’t go any better. End of the F1 adventure.

Grand tourism too

At the same time, Giovanni Volpi had ordered two Ferrari 250 GTOs to enter sports car competition. Ferrari, knowing that Volpi was a partner in ATS, refused to deliver the cars to him.

Without a car for the 1961 season, the scuderia Serenissima will buy Gendebien’s Ferrari (a few races in 1961) and transform it into the ultimate GT: the GTO breadvan whose bodywork is reworked to participate in the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans (abandonment) and the 1000 km from Paris where she reached 3rd place. But Volpi wants a car of his own; a Serenissima.

Birth in pain

It was an engineer who also left Ferrari, Alberto Massimino, who designed a car with a tubular chassis and a central rear engine. An entirely new engine is created: 3-liter V8 with double camshaft and double ignition which will develop 300 horsepower.

A 5-speed Colloti gearbox transmits the power. The bodywork was manufactured in 1964 just before the prototype called 308 GTV Prototyp rolled on the Modena autodrome. The tests are inconclusive and the car’s entries are canceled. Return to the workshop.

1965, the Jet

Under a new open bodywork of very Ferrari inspiration (a kind of Ferrari 275) and a shortened chassis, the syder called Jet is a simple evolution of the 308 GTV. The two models will be developed together and run simultaneously from the summer of 1965.

In 1966, the V8 increased to 3.4 l but the tests at the 24 Hours of Le Mans were inconclusive. The engine was reworked again and increased to 3,472 cm³ for the 1966 24 Hours. The Spyder retired at the 21st hour. This will be the end of the adventure in sports prototypes.

1967, road cars

At the 1967 Turin Motor Show, Serenissima presented the Agena. A sporty car for the road. It is equipped with the same 3.5-liter V8 as previous productions.

Based on a box-section structure with front and rear tubular cradles, the Serenissima Agena receives the Massimino Tipo 358 V engine powered by four Weber 40 DCN14 carburettors. The car features an aluminum two-seater coupe body.

The front is equipped with headlights under bubble and a discreet lower air intake. It will be built in a single copy, white in color.

1968, the Ghia GT

Presented at the 1968 Turin Motor Show, the Ghia GT was designed by Tom Tjaarda who had just joined Ghia after the departure of Giorgetto Giugiaro. This is one of the first projects he worked on.

At that time Ghia belonged to Alejandro De Tomaso who was friends with Volpi. The car was originally equipped with a 3.5 liter Massimino V8, quickly replaced in 1969 by an Alf Francis M-167 engine.

With its twin-shaft cylinder head and three valves per cylinder, it develops 320 hp at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox is a five-speed Serenissima (Francis), with a self-locking differential.

Mk 168 proto, the right of Serenissima

Also in 1968, the Mk 168 was unveiled. It’s actually a McLaren M1B with an elegant berlinette body specific to the Serenissima. It is designed by Serenissima’s new technician, Alf Francis, former Stirling Moss mechanic.

He was the one who modified the V8. In 1969, it adopted a less elegant open body; she took part in several outings in 1969 with a good 3rd place at the Salzburgring at the end of the year.

She will appear in 1970 at the 1000 km of Buenos Aires where she will abandon. This will be the end of Serenissima.