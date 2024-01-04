‘Many complaints about delays and cancellations at new bus companies’

The problems mainly occur in parts of the country where the carrier has also changed with the new timetable. For example, in the Zaan region, the Israeli bus company Egged Bus Systems (EBS) took over Connexxion’s transport. Their performance is so poor that the Amsterdam Transport Region will impose a fine on the company, according to Rover.

Staff shortages

EBS also replaces Arriva in Flevoland. And in Twente, Arriva took over bus transport and the Zutphen-Hengelo-Oldenzaal railway line from Keolis.

According to Rover, changes in carriers have often led to complaints in the past. Due to staff shortages that are causing bus cancellations in almost the entire country, the problems now seem to be amplified. “It is strange that transport companies have still not mastered the trick of changing a concession,” says Rover director Freek Bos.

More Interesting News