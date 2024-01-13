Many fear that the US has fired a barrel of gunpowder in Yemen

#fear #fired #barrel #gunpowder #Yemen

In the early hours of Friday, planes taking off from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and air bases in the region, and Tomahawk missiles from submarines launched towards Yemen. The United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of several countries in the coalition organized around them (consisting mostly of West Anglo-Saxon countries), carried out targeted strikes against the Houthis, who control a significant area of ​​Yemen.

According to the BBC, missile sites, radar stations, and weapons depots were attacked in nearly thirty locations, while CNN reported that nearly 60 targets were hit. Another US missile strike against a radar station was reported early Saturday, but it was not described as a new target, and the new attack was not comparable to the wave early Friday.

The Iranian-backed and armed Shiite rebel group, which has been fighting for decades for control of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country, has launched attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in recent months.

According to the position of the 20, which has previously launched missiles at Israel that were deflected by air defenses or American warships, cargo ships of Israeli interest are attacked with missiles and drones (they even seized the Galaxy Leader on November 19). One of their spokesmen said the attacks were aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Gaza, and also stated that such actions will continue until Israel allows sufficient food and medical aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

After the attacks of the twenties had already claimed ships of all flags and ownership (although none were sunk or seriously damaged), one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes became dangerous for shipping companies. The much longer route around Africa and the tenfold increase in insurance costs can affect the entire world economy. Large companies such as the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and BP also decided to avoid Africa in the current situation.

Referring to all this, Washington decided to launch airstrikes against the military infrastructure of the 20s in cooperation with the British. Already on December 19, the United States announced that ten countries would act together to protect shipping traffic in the Red Sea, and repeatedly warned the Houthis that there would be consequences for their attacks. On December 31, the Americans already shot at pirates attacking a ship, ten of whom lost their lives.

The last straw before the air strike on Friday morning was the wave of attacks on Tuesday, the 20th, during which the largest number of drones and missiles were launched.

These 21 were intercepted by American and British warships, but according to US President Joe Biden’s argument, more than two thousand cargo ships have already been forced to bypass Africa instead of the usual Gulf of Aden-Red Sea-Suez Canal route, writes the New York Times.

Biden justified the strikes by saying that they send a clear message that the US and its partners will not tolerate attacks against them and commercial shipping. “I will not hesitate to take additional measures, if necessary, to protect our people and the free flow of international trade,” the president said. According to the New York Times, the Americans do not want to liquidate the Houthi leaders or their Iranian advisers, the goal is simply to weaken their attack capabilities.

According to American Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, the targets included radars, missile and drone launch sites, weapons warehouses and factories, and command centers (by the way, the minister, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer, supervised the operation from a military hospital, which had already been prepared a few weeks ago). The British took part in the operation with four planes, which took off from an air base in Cyprus. The American-British operation was supported logistically and intelligence-wise by a country in the region, Bahrain, in addition to the Dutch, Australians, and Canadians (probably because of the Issa military base in Bahrain used by the Americans).

Biden later called the operation a success, and an unnamed defense official said the damage they caused to the 20 was significant. He added that “we absolutely do not target the centers of the civilian population”, only well-defined, specific targets were targeted.

The twenty first reported five dead and six wounded, but on Saturday they claimed that there were no victims. Their military spokesman stated that “responsibility for this aggression rests with the enemy”, adding that they are already planning to respond. Even before the airstrikes, their leader threatened the United States and the United Kingdom with even more extensive attacks if they decided to take military action. On Friday, tens of thousands demonstrated alongside the 20s in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which is under their control.

The Yemeni rebels, who were not crushed by Saudi Arabia either

The Huzis are a Yemeni militia that was formed in the 1990s from tribes belonging to the Shiite Zaydi sect in a religious sense. They called themselves Ansar Allah (Partisans of God), but they are called the Hussites after their founder, Hussein al-Houthi, who died in 2004. They originally gained influence in the mountainous areas in the north-northwest of the country, from where they rebelled against the corrupt president Ali Abdullah Száleh. Száleh already tried to get rid of them with Saudi help in 2003, but the 20s repulsed this.

The revolutionary wave of the Arab Spring also swept away Sáleh’s government, but he returned, bizarrely siding with the Huzis, who took advantage of the general unpopularity of the government in 2014 to take up arms against his successor, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi (they later differed with Sáleh, during a clash and was killed in 2017). Starting from their northwestern base areas, they occupied large areas and important cities, and even managed to bring the capital, Sanaa, under their control.

This expansion, and especially the fact that the Houthis were supported by Iran with military advisers and weapons, was unacceptable to Yemen’s northern neighbor Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies. In the spring of 2015, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a large-scale airstrike campaign involving several countries to restore the internationally recognized government to power. The civil war led to the almost complete destruction of the country’s infrastructure, while the 1920s, with the exception of the southern port city of Aden, which also excels in destruction and human rights violations, defended all their important conquests, and their removal by military force has not been on the agenda for years.

However, the basically low-intensity conflict caused the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis. By the beginning of 2022, at least 377,000 people have died and four million have fled their homes, 80 percent of the 30 million inhabitants face severe deprivation. In the meantime, the Huzi movement has grown into a national unifying force, which now exercises religious fundamentalist power over 80 percent of the country’s population (which often manifests itself in arrests and torture).

Currently, there is a truce in the war with the Saudis and in the internal civil war, Hadi resigned from the government in 2022, a presidential council would rule the country, but they are also in exile in Saudi Arabia. The Huszis control the entire coast of the Red Sea in addition to the capital, they tax, print money, and they also have an army of 100-120 thousand people.

While the Yemeni rebels swore against Israel, the USA and the West, they became relatively independent members of the Iranian client network. Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also allied with Iran, has helped train their fighters, and Iran supports them with intelligence and weapons (they have also fired at Saudi facilities several times in the past).

As we wrote about earlier, Tehran does not want to intervene directly with Hamas, which also receives serious military support, but it would show its support through Hezbollah and the Twenty in such a way that it itself does not directly become a belligerent party. According to the White House, the attacks against shipping in the Red Sea are carried out by the 20s based on information from Iran. American National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that while the 20s pull the trigger, Iran puts the weapon in their hands.

Jeremy Bowen, the BBC’s veteran correspondent, also noted that although on TV we often only see ordinary men shouting loudly in the streets and wielding Kalashnikovs, in a professional commando operation, jumping from a helicopter and seizing a ship, as they did with the Galaxy Leader, is already on a very different level. It was not by chance that the 20s themselves made the recordings that were then distributed on the Internet.

A Houthi military helicopter flies over the then captured Galaxy Leader cargo ship on November 20, 2023 – Photo: Houthi Military Media /

The Saudis are worried about the airstrikes

Even though it is in the interest of most of the countries of the Gulf to have a fleet in the Red Sea, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have already indicated that they do not want the war in Gaza to extend to the entire region. Saudi Arabia called for restraint and avoidance of escalation after the airstrikes, adding that they were monitoring developments with concern. According to the Guardian, the Saudis, who used to bomb the Houthis, are also a little nervous about the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement that started last year, that what happened could upset the peace process.

The USA did not hesitate for weeks regarding the attack either, since the Houthis are also supported by Iran (which recently boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Oman). Because of all of this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently completed his tour of the Middle East, said well in advance according to CNN: if there will be US strikes, they will be defensive in nature, they do not want to escalate the conflict in any way. This is only understandable because, according to Forbes’ calculations, the removal of the 20 attack missiles and drones on Tuesday alone cost the USA 17 million dollars (approx. 5.8 billion forints at the current exchange rate), so a protracted action would be a complete waste of money.

The UN Security Council also adopted a resolution condemning the attacks in the 20s on Wednesday at the initiative of the US and Japan. 11 countries voted, 4 abstained, including veto-holding Russia and China (the latter comments were incorporated into the final text by the Americans). Criticism, on the other hand, came from a NATO ally:

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the American-British attack was disproportionate, which could turn the Red Sea into a sea of ​​blood.

The British rejected this, saying that they were carrying out limited and targeted strikes in response to an act of aggression.

Friday’s operation was routinely condemned by the Russians, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that the operation was not legitimate in terms of international law. According to the BBC, Peskov added that Moscow had already urged the Hussites to stop attacking shipping. By the way, the Russians called an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday because of what happened.

One of the most important sea routes

Several of the shipping companies welcomed the action, but oil prices have already risen as a result of the recent airstrikes (the Brent contract is up 4 percent, WTI by 4.1 percent), and according to experts quoted by , it is possible that the ten-dollar increase it can be. Now everyone is waiting to see where the situation will move.

The southern exit of the Red Sea has been considered a dangerous section by sailors for thousands of years, despite this, a total of 17,000 cargo ships pass through it every year, tankers transport almost nine million barrels of oil and 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas per day – most of it from the Persian Gulf to the north, towards European markets; and a slightly smaller part of that from Jeddah and several Saudi oil ports to East Asia. Based on the data of the first half of 2023, this amount accounts for 12 percent of global marine crude oil shipments and 8 percent of liquefied gas shipments.

15 percent of global shipping passes through the Red Sea. If many companies continue to consider it only safe to bypass Africa, it will make it more expensive to ship goods, erode Egypt’s revenues from the Suez Canal, and shore up Israel’s only Red Sea port, Eilat. If the situation remains tense, it may be reflected in wells and may also affect inflation worldwide.

What’s coming now?

A Pentagon spokesman said the United States does not want the conflict to spread in the region, but cannot allow the 20 to continue these attacks. Biden again warned the Houthis after another strike on Saturday morning that the United States would respond if they continued their “outrageous behavior”, which would mean more airstrikes. Biden also stated that he considers the Houthis to be a terrorist group.

This means that, as a next step, the United States may once again officially declare the Yemeni group a terrorist organization. The administration of Donald Trump classified the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization even in its last period, but the Biden administration removed them from this list when it took office, as a gesture to Iran for the possible renewal of the nuclear deal canceled by Trump, which has since died into ashes, and partly due to the handling of the humanitarian situation in Yemen. .

Biden also emphasized that they will not continue the 20-year-old war with Iran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards did announce that an Iranian destroyer was sent to the Red Sea last week, but this was more of a symbolic move than a real military threat, and according to a BBC analyst, no more serious escalation is expected at sea. On the other hand, Iran has plenty of client organizations in the region, such as Iraqi and Syrian militias, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is already conducting back-and-forth exchanges with Israel. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, various militias and organizations supported by Iran have repeatedly carried out small attacks in Iraq and Syria against American bases and interests, to which the Americans have responded with force.

According to analysts, the primary purpose of Friday’s strikes was to send a strong message and deter, but it is highly doubtful that they would alone deter the Huszis from further actions. The New York Times mentions, as a precursor to the current conflict, that in 2016, the 20s already shot at commercial ships, to which the Americans responded with Tomahawk missiles, and the actions stopped. However, the situation has changed a lot since then, thanks to the ceasefire and Iran’s support, they are in a much stronger position than before.

The demonstration by the Huszis after the American and British airstrikes in Sana’a on January 12, 2024 – Photo: Khaled Abdullah /

Before the attack, Abdulmalik al-Houszi, the leader of the militia, also made a harsh statement: “We, the Yemeni people, are not among those who fear America. A direct confrontation with the Americans suits us.” On Friday, there were reports that the 20s allegedly launched another missile at a Panamanian-flagged tanker transporting Russian oil, but mistakenly believed to be British-related. Allegedly, it was only 4-500 meters before the missile hit.

The Houthis will not be dissuaded by the attacks of the American-led coalition, this is how the Qatari al-Jazeera article begins. According to some opinions, they have already won by being treated as a serious international player, and they can even sell it by taking on a superpower. Domestically, they are also increasingly popular with their stance against Israel, the Houthi leaders told the crowd in fiery speeches: they are not afraid of the USA and will continue their actions until the ceasefire in Gaza and the expansion of aid. Mass demonstrations on Friday also signaled their support, and Houthi leaders said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel and preventing Yemen from supporting the Palestinians.

The reasons for their persistence are the previous Saudi bombings mentioned in the article: the 20s know how not to offer targets to the enemy in order to keep their forces moving, this was highlighted by the former US military attache, Adam Clements, speaking to the BBC. A significant part of their weapons could be hidden in hard-to-reach mountain areas.

Jeremy Bowen was also not optimistic in his analysis. According to him, the development that many feared has already happened: the conflict in the Middle East that started in Gaza has now spread elsewhere, even if at a low intensity. He fears that the situation may continue along a give-and-take line: the 20s will retaliate against the Americans, the USA will respond with airstrikes, and meanwhile the efforts of the USA to avoid an escalation of the situation between Israel and Hezbollah will become much more difficult.

However, despite the fact that the Houthi movement has been a loyal ally of Iran for more than a decade, they have repeatedly proven that they primarily look after their own interests, and in the long term, it is conceivable that the group will manage to come to terms with the Saudis and move one step further out of Iran’s sphere of influence.

An article published in Foreign Affairs (before the American strikes) is also in favor of a diplomatic solution, quite optimistic about the outcome. According to them, if America also supported the Saudi-Yemen peace agreement and the recognition of the 20, and also voted in favor of a sustainable Israeli-Palestinian peace, it would help to resolve the situation. For the Muslim countries of the region, this would be a minimum two-state solution, but it is currently further away than the destination of the container ships that circumnavigate Africa.