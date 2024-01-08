‘Many more people with flu’

Willemstad – General practitioners in Curaçao are currently noticing many more cases of ‘upper respiratory tract infections’; a collective name for colds, flu and covid.

Almost everyone currently knows someone or often even more people who have or have recently had the flu. When asked, general practitioners confirm that there are indeed more cases.
“We have not received any official notification from the government – the department of infectious diseases – of figures of such a serious situation that requires special actions and/or measures to be taken,” says general practitioner chairman Jerry Semper.
He does point out the following ‘medical scientific’ knowledge: “The flu period returns every year from November to March. It is not historically unusual for it to vary in duration or intensity from year to year. So it may take longer and it may be, based on which variants are prevalent, that more people are sick and those people also feel sicker. But the average healthy person without risk factors such as obesity, diabetes or a lowered immune system, among others, does not have to worry.”

