Many people do not know that this miraculous nutrient literally prevents cancer.

It turns out that purple potatoes, which most people don’t even know about, literally chase cancer away. Purple potatoes, where both the skin and the inside are purple, are known for their high antioxidant content. Purple potatoes, which contain anthocyanins as well as antioxidants, boost immunity like iron!

IT HAS RICH CONTENT

In addition to vitamins B and C, purple potatoes contain carotenoids and flavonoids, as well as potassium, fiber and manganese.

EFFECTIVE AGAINST DISEASES

Thanks to the vitamins and minerals in purple potatoes, it protects the body like armor against many problems such as cancer, tumors, diabetes and heart disease.

It is stated that olive oil salads can be made for those who want to consume it and can be added to meals in certain amounts. Those who want to try different recipes can also use purple potatoes in cakes and cakes. Since it is a natural pigment, it is frequently preferred today, especially in cakes and cakes.

BENEFITS OF PURPLE POTATO

Generally speaking, the benefits of purple potatoes can be listed as follows:

  • Balances blood sugar
  • Prevents cell damage
  • It supports digestive system problems as it is a high-fiber food.
  • Purple potatoes, which have high nutritional value, also support bone health.
  • Protects eye health
