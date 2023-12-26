Many people go north. It is expected that about one-third of Hong Kong people will go to the mainland or other places during the Christmas and New Year holidays – RTHK

2023-12-25 HKT 18:02

  • Many people go north. It is expected that about one-third of Hong Kong people will go to the mainland or other places during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Today is Christmas. According to figures from the Immigration Department, as of 4 p.m., there were about 530,000 entry-exit passengers at various ports, with more than 353,000 outbound passengers and more than 175,000 inbound passengers.

Many people go north to the mainland with their families. Some people think that the mainland has more entertainment and dining options and cheaper prices. Some tourism industry estimates that about one-third of Hong Kong people will travel to the mainland or other places during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The catering industry estimates that business in the catering industry fell by about 15% year-on-year on Christmas Eve yesterday.

