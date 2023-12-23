MAP. Bad weather weather warning. Code orange and yellow for strong winds, blizzards and snow in most of the country

#MAP #Bad #weather #weather #warning #Code #orange #yellow #strong #winds #blizzards #snow #country

ANM has issued an orange and yellow code of strong wind, blizzard and snow for several regions of the country. PHOTO: Shutterstock

ANM has issued an orange and yellow code of strong wind, blizzard and snow for several regions in the country.

Starting Saturday at 10:00 a.m., a Orange Code of strong blizzard in the high area of ​​the Southern and Western Carpathians. The warning expires at 03:00 on Sunday.

In the high area of ​​the Southern and Western Carpathians (generally above 1,500 m), the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of over 110…120 km/h, there will be strong blizzards, very low visibility and heavy snow.

According to the meteorologists, from Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, at 03:00 a.m., a code yellow of wind intensifications in most of the country, quantitatively moderate blizzards and snows in the mountains and blizzards in Maramureș and Transylvania.

There will be intervals in which the wind will intensify in most of the country, with speeds generally of 45…60 km/h. During the day in Oltenia, Muntenia and Transylvania there will be gusts of 70…80 km/h, and in the mountains there will be speeds of 90…100 km/h.

In the mountain area it will snow blizzard, locally moderately quantitatively (20…30 l/m2), and visibility will be significantly reduced. In Maramureș and Transylvania it will temporarily snow blizzard and a layer of snow will be deposited.

In small areas, blizzards will also be in Moldova, Crisana and Banat.

Also, from Sunday, from 03:00 until 20:00 there will be Orange Code of strong blizzard in the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians.

In the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians (above 1500 m) there will be a strong blizzard, the wind will have speeds exceeding 110…120 km/h, very low visibility and heavy snow.

Also from Sunday, from 20:00 until Monday, at 10:00, it will be Orange Code of strong blizzard in the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians.

In the high area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians (above 1,500 m) there will be a strong blizzard, the wind will have speeds exceeding 110…120 km/h, very low visibility and heavy snow.

On Monday, December 25, the wind will continue to show intensifications, locally in the northwest, center, east and southeast, as well as in the mountains.

At the same time, from Sunday, from 03:00 a.m. until Monday, at 10 a.m., a code yellow of strong winds in southern Transylvania, western and southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia and in the subcarpathian hills of Moldova, with speeds generally of 55…65 km/h, and in the mountains, gusts will exceed 80…90 km/h .

In the mountainous areas and locally in Transylvania during Sunday (December 24) it will snow blizzard, and at night there will be mixed precipitation.

Wind intensifications will be in smaller areas and in other regions.

