Maple sugar: is it healthier and better than white sugar?

Derived from the syrup of the same name, maple sugar is part of “natural” sugars. It can provide interesting flavors compared to white sugar. However, we should not overestimate the nutritional qualities sometimes praised by sellers.

Everyone knows maple syrup. A product made from the sap of this emblematic tree of Canada, very sweet and which can notably accompany pancakes or other desserts. On the other hand, we know a little less about maple sugar. It is simply a powder obtained by crystallization and filtration of the syrup. A product which is gaining popularity and which is sometimes presented as a “natural” alternative to classic sugar. Although it may have interesting taste qualities, we must nevertheless remain cautious about its health benefits, which are widely highlighted by sellers.

Is maple sugar better than white sugar?



Many consumers these days are looking to eat better. However, maple sugar, like other products, is described as “natural sugar” as opposed to “refined sugars”. Refining makes it possible to obtain white sugar with no other aroma than that of sucrose. For example, it will eliminate an unpleasant taste when it comes from beets rather than sugar cane. Therefore, a natural sugar will eventually include other nutrients. In the context of maple sugar, we sometimes hear about its potassium content. But you would have to eat around 20 teaspoons of maple sugar to find the amount of potassium present in a banana. Suffice to say that the benefit/risk ratio is very unfavorable.

Marketing also touts the lower glycemic index of maple sugar (around 55) compared to that of white sugar (60). This indicator helps define how quickly sugar is digested. A higher glycemic index seems to promote fat storage, in particular by causing a longer feeling of satiety. But again, the effect will remain moderate compared to real “slow sugars”. Furthermore, this thesis is not unanimous. Claiming that maple sugar is good for health is therefore misleading, even if it has advantages over white sugar.

How to choose and use maple sugar?

However, maple sugar is not without interest. Not being refined, it retains some of the characteristic taste of the syrup, with notes of caramel and nuts. Like other natural sugars, it can be used in baking to delicately flavor a preparation. More simply, it will bring a little originality to a yogurt, with fruit or even to a homemade sweet drink. Its particularity can also be used in certain sweet and savory recipes. You can find different categories of maple sugar, recognizable by their more or less dark color. Darker sugar will have more pronounced flavors while light sugar will be more all-purpose. Also remember to check the labels to make sure it is made only from maple syrup.

Victor LEFEBVRE pour TF1 INFO