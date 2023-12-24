Mapy.cz receives two news at the end of the year

#Mapy.cz #receives #news #year

Recently, Seznam.cz added location sharing during navigation to its Mapy.cz service. Thanks to this, anyone you know can have up-to-date information about when you will arrive and where you are stuck. Now we have two news for the end of the year. That is, it is an improvement.

I design

First, we have suggestions for what to visit next. In particular, these are suggestions based on the interactions of other users. The company says the tips are in the details of the location you choose. It can also be a city, part of a city, regions and larger areas. This allows you to explore a wider range and plan a more active trip.

Another new feature concerns the tourist or winter map, i.e. when displaying it. Terrain shading has been improved to make it even more noticeable. This will be especially appreciated by those who want to plan a hike in detail. The news is on the web and in the mobile app and should already be available if you have updated your app or website.