Marathoner Ilie Roşu died after suffering cardiac arrest while running at the Unirii Marathon from Focșani

#Marathoner #Ilie #Roşu #died #suffering #cardiac #arrest #running #Unirii #Marathon #Focșani

Marathoner Ilie Roşu, 64 years old, died on Wednesday, after suffering a cardiac arrest while running at the Unirii Marathon, in Focşani, according to Agerpres.

Ilie Roşu left, at 9:30, in the race from Piaţa Unirii in Focşani, together with 14 other colleagues, but after a short while, on Unirea Principatelor street, he fell on the cobblestones, being initially resuscitated by another participant in the marathon and then by the medical crews.

The marathon runner arrived in a serious condition at the Emergency County Hospital “St. Pantelimon” Focsani, resuscitation procedures continuing, according to the protocol.

At 11:17, the doctors declared his death.

Ilie Roşu, before the race: “Respect for the Romanians who made the Union”

Just before starting the race, Ilie Roşu declared, for Agerpres, that Wednesday’s run represents “respect for the Romanians who achieved the Union of 1859”.

“We are 15 marathoners who start from Piaţa Unirii in Focşani. We will reach Câmpineanca, Vârteşcoiu and all the way to Odobeşti, on a round-trip route, in which we will also pass by the Heroes’ Mausoleum in Focşani, from where ten children will continue the popular race with us. (…). This run represents our respect for the history of Romania, our respect for the Romanians who achieved the Union since 1859, on January 24, when Cuza was elected ruler of the two Romanian countries, Moldova and Muntenia”, said Ilie Rosu before the start the marathon.

Ilie Roşu ran the 293rd marathon of his career on Wednesday.

The marathon runner had over 12,000 kilometers run in marathons in Romania, Europe, but also on other continents.

Following the tragedy, the Union Marathon was cancelled.