Marcano will focus on health and education in 2024

12.65 schools opened their doors for the start of the second pedagogical moment in the region.

Courtesy of Bolívar Government Press | He highlighted the progress in water

Ángel Marcano, governor of the state of Bolívar, announced this Monday that his management in 2024 will focus on improving the health sector and also education.

It will not leave aside public services, which is another of the problems that the entity has. This was announced in his first radio program of the year.

“In Venezuela we are working to strengthen the public system, we have to ensure that our institutions are in good condition, where boys and girls can go to classes with dignity, also in the area of ​​health, because our goal is to provide a dignified service to the people,” he noted.

Given this, he said that from day one they have been working with the delivery of baskets to hospitals. “We share the beginning of the new year with the boys, girls and mothers of our town,” she added.

The Secretary of Government, Brizeida Quiñones, was a guest on the program, and spoke about the beginning of the second pedagogical moment in the state of Bolívar.

“This Monday the return to classes was on a national scale, we are in the second pedagogical moment that begins in January and ends in April, 1,265 schools are active,” he explained.

She announced the alliance between the education sector and the formation of the Great Venezuela Women Mission, for the formation of women’s committees, guaranteeing full participation and their leading role in the educational and work spaces of each state.

Water distribution in Bolívar

“We have been dealing with the water problem for more than 40 years, we had to respond to our people with actions and we are assuming it, now we comply with the guidelines of a Concrete National Action Agenda,” Marcano mentioned.

For his part, Daniel Valenzuela, president of Hidrobolívar, highlighted that together with his work team they have deployed, traveling through the streets to identify the areas where the drinking water and wastewater plan will begin.

“We received a resource to improve the water supply in San Félix, meanwhile, we can already observe the enjoyment of the service through the testimonies of the community, where 80% progress is evident in the Chirica and Vista al Sol parishes” , he added.

In the case of Puerto Ordaz, specifically in Core 8, Valenzuela said that the team has been working for 20 consecutive days, and starting next week they will continue with the channeling of drains and cleaning the rain channel.

“This is a macro project, we have progress with the Ministry of Water Care, to obtain the material we need and finish cleaning the canal,” he explained.

He reported that in Ciudad Bolívar the teams are working on the operation of the pond, with the replacement of pipes to improve the distribution of the service.

He announced that in the Piar municipality, they will soon inaugurate a new aqueduct, later advancing to the parishes corresponding to El Pao and El Manteco.

Public works

“We are happy with what we have achieved, especially in the recovery of public works, after improving water distribution we will continue focusing on the asphalt work,” commented the regional leader.

He explained that with the Asfaltos Bolívar team they have achieved 80% progress in asphalt, from Ciudad Guayana to the Piar municipality, reaching Guasipati, to Cintillo, in the Roscio municipality.

Political agenda

The regional leader congratulated the outgoing president of the Legislative Council of the state of Bolívar (Cleb), Armando Barreto, along with Yusleiby Ramírez, “for his great performance in the legislative team to strengthen the creation of laws that promoted economic growth.”

Through a call, the current president of Cleb, Lisbenio Muñoz, reported that they are attentive to the economic and social development plan of the country, and to the budget laws that are associated with the Government of Bolívar state to guarantee the proper development of the exercise of power. .

The governor indicated that the Annual Resource Plan is allocated 75% to the social part.

