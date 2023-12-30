Marcel Boloș announces that ANAF will make a profit in 2024: Receipts of 40 billion lei, monthly, to the budget – News by sources

The Minister of Public Finance, Marcel Boloş, announces that the target he proposed in 2024 is for ANAF and the Customs Authority to reach an average revenue plan exceeding 40 billion lei per month, he claims that at this plan “will have to join” his collaborators from these structures.

“We have dedicated the year 2024 to an innovative concept, the theory of three zeros: zero taxes and fees for taxpayers, it is the year in which we will not make changes to taxes and fees for taxpayers; zero tolerance for tax evasion; zero tolerance for waste of public money. In January, I will discuss three important topics in the coalition’s discussion: the digitization of the second stage of spending public money, the reduction of bureaucracy in spending public money and modern mechanisms for managing public expenses. We need modern, strong public finances, we need these things to ensure quality public services for the benefit of the people. We need a fair, predictable and honest taxation in the relationship with the business environment. The business environment needs support for the creation of new jobs and the attraction of investments”, said Marcel Boloş, on Saturday, in a press conference.

He announced what his target is for next year in terms of budget revenues.” My target, as Minister of Finance, for the year 2024, is for ANAF and the Romanian Customs Authority to reach an average monthly revenue plan of over 40 billion lei. This is the target that I have set and to which all those who work in the team with me will have to adhere”, stated Marcel Boloş.

