Marcel Boloș: In 2024, no other tax or other tax will be discussed compared to the existing ones

#Marcel #Boloș #tax #tax #discussed #compared #existing

Publication date: 02.01.2024 22:03

The Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloş. Photo: Facebook/ Marcel Boloș

The Minister of Finance, Marcel Boloș, declared on Tuesday evening, on Digi24, that apart from the new fees and taxes that entered into force on January 1, there will be no other increases in 2024. He specifies that this guarantee is provided in the state budget law through an amendment, and if “absurdly” other taxes are needed in 2024, that article should be amended. Boloș emphasizes that at this moment “this problem does not arise”.

Embed

The 2024 budget quickly passed through parliamentary committees Threats of resignation in the Government Sources: The “Hot meal” program in schools could be delayed Threats in the Coalition due to the deficit. Boloș: “I haven’t slept for 3 days” Dăianu says that the tax system is “broken” Dăianu: We don’t have enough income, we spend crazy Boloș crossed himself after seeing the employees’ offices A director from the Ministry of Finance resigned in tears in front of Marcel Boloș Boloș, during talks with protesting officials: I don’t understand the concern

Asked if there is a possibility of new tax increases in 2024, Boloș guarantees that there will be no discussions in this regard.

“What I was saying about fiscal peace, I was referring to the fact that in addition to these changes, no other tax or tax will be discussed for the year 2024. This is known from the approval of the state budget law that at the beginning of the year, through the amendment that was brought to the state budget law, we have zero taxes and fees in 2024. These are the contextual elements and Romania must move forward with investments European because they are the basis for Romania’s long-term development”, says the Minister of Finance.

“We have this guarantee in the state budget law, and if such a problem were to arise through absurdity, that guarantee in the law, that article we have, should be amended. There is no problem at this moment, we still have the year 2024 in which we must continue to complete the process of budget adjustment and adjustment of the budget deficit, we have to implement the investment projects from European funds and we still have to fight tax evasion. When the 2024 state budget was approved, an important income component was the income from digitization or combating tax evasion. We have to focus our efforts so that those revenues reach the state budget because we have a series of obligations that we have assumed through the state budget law”, says Boloș.

According to the amendment, “after article 80, a new article 801 is introduced, with the following content: Art. 801 – Pursuant to the provisions of article 3 letter e), of article 4 paragraph (2) of Law no. 227/2015 regarding the Fiscal Code, with subsequent amendments and additions, and of art. 5 paragraph (2) letter d) of Law no. 69/2010 on fiscal-budgetary responsibility, with subsequent amendments and additions, during the 2024 financial year no adopt/approve normative acts with entry into force before 01.01.2025, which increase tax rates or broaden the tax bases, in force on 01.01.2024, eliminate or reduce existing facilities or by which establish other taxes and fees than those considered when substantiating the revenues of the general consolidated budget, provided for by this law”.

Editor :

C.L.B.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day