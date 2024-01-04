Marcel Ciolacu cuts into living flesh: the madness begins in System/ Video – News by sources

#Marcel #Ciolacu #cuts #living #flesh #madness #begins #System #Video #News #sources

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that in 2024 the reform of the budget apparatus will continue and this will be one of the priorities of the mandate. In the course of this year, there will be a reorganization of the ministries and the subordinate institutions, but the budget reform foreseen by means of the Law on the reduction of expenses in the budget system, for which the Government has pledged responsibility before the Parliament, will also be completed.

“On another note, I announce that the year 2024 will be all about the economy and the life of Romanians. Last year we managed to have the highest economic growth in the region, in very difficult conditions. The latest forecast of the European Commission shows that 10 countries in the European Union will experience economic decline in 2023, and 12 member states have significantly exceeded their deficit targets.

Romania had healthy economic growth because it relied heavily on investment and not on consumption.

Moreover, the value of investments exceeded the amount of the public deficit last year. In total, the volume of public investments increased by more than 33 percent, and this was seen in the creation of more than 75 thousand new jobs.

The absorption of European money was the engine of the economy. For the first time, we managed to reach a record level of absorption – over 93% in the financial year 2014-2020. In total, last year we collected over 13.7 billion euros from the European Commission, including the amounts from the PNRR.

We worked with the NBR last year to bring inflation down to a single digit and we succeeded, to protect people’s purchasing power. Through the measures taken, inflation decreased from a maximum of 16.8% in November 2022 to 6.7% currently, and in 2024 the BNR estimates show an inflation below 5%,” said Marcel Ciolacu.

Reform of the budgetary apparatus

The prime minister said that the priority of 2024 will be the reform of the budget system.

I also promised to make the reform of the budget apparatus one of the priorities of this mandate. It is the most ambitious reform of the budgetary apparatus in the last 30 years. The process of reorganization of ministries and state institutions is in full swing, and this will bring significant reductions in spending. We will take the saved money where it is needed, that is, to health and education!

The year 2024 must continue in the same direction. We will complete all the reforms we committed to and continue to meet the milestones in the PNRR. This will allow us to have an economic growth of 3.4%, the second highest in the European Union.