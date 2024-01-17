Marcel Ciolacu did not convince the leaders of Sanitas: Trade unionists from Health will continue the protests – News by sources

#Marcel #Ciolacu #convince #leaders #Sanitas #Trade #unionists #Health #continue #protests #News #sources

Author: Remus Vlad, Editor

Published: 17-01-2024 18:20



Updated: 17-01-2024 19:07



Marcel Ciolacu did not convince the leaders of Sanitas: Trade unionists from Health will continue the protests

The leaders of the Sanitas Federation declared, on Wednesday, that they appreciate the opening of dialogue by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in order to find solutions regarding salaries in the health system, but they will not give up the announced protest calendar until their main demand, a 20% salary increase for all employees in the health system, it will not be solved by the governors.

The clarifications came from the president of Sanitas, Leonard Bărăscu, and the first vice-president, Iulian Pope, after the departure of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu from the works of the National Council of the federation.

“Tomorrow, we will be at 9:30, in front of the Ministry of Finance, we cannot cancel this action because it is based on what happened in Bucharest. (…) This is an opportune moment, tomorrow, at 9 ,30, and we do not stop at this. The Prime Minister said – the trade union movements and what you have to do, as an act in itself, you do them separately, we hope that we will not reach the final form, that is, in the end, to strike. He has proposed a technical working group that includes the three ministries (Labor, Health, Finance – no). We can start meetings from tomorrow, depending on what the prime minister and those from the Ministry of Finance will announce to us tomorrow, Health, including the minister, and those from the Ministry of Labor. (…) We will grope every day, every week”, said Leonard Bărăscu.

The leader of Sanitas stated that, on Thursday, 250 representatives of the federation will picket the Ministry of Finance

According to him, the prime minister did not advance to the trade unionists a calendar of possible salary increases in Health.

“He didn’t give us the next opportunity for a salary increase, the 20%, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or at the end of March, but, I quote Mr. Prime Minister: ‘Give me permission to draw a line with you once a week or once per month, to see where we end up with the money I can continue to offer,” explained Bărăscu.

The first vice-president of Sanitas, Iulian Pope, emphasized that the trade union federation is within an already announced calendar of protests.

“Today we have the National Council, the one entitled to modify, correct, adapt the program of trade union actions. We have the Prime Minister’s promise, starting today, within the National Council, that we will discuss our demands. You must know how we announced the representatives of the Government, that we are not giving up on our main request: 20% for all workers in the health system. This is our main request, the rest of the things we can discuss, solve in the next period,” said Pope.

Health employees are paid “very poorly”

According to him, currently, Health employees are paid “very poorly”. “Let’s present the reality of what salary means in the healthcare system, not just peaks. The majority, 70-80% of the workers in the healthcare system, receive very low salaries. (…) Every category in the healthcare system deserves more than it is paid today. (…) Tonight the working group will be set up with the representatives of the three ministries. From tomorrow we get to work, we have meetings, we look at the numbers, we look at everything that means salaries, we listen to all the opinions and we must to find a solution for healthcare workers, we have an obligation to do that,” Pope said.

When asked, if they are willing to give up the protest movements if the governors would offer them a salary increase lower than the one demanded, namely 10%, the union leaders stated that they would not agree.

“No, the minimum is 20%, it is a decision of the National Council for this whole year, for all workers in the health system, for all professional categories, including TESA staff”, said Iulian Pope.

Government promises

Claims from the health system will be analyzed by a working team made up of Sanitas representatives and experts from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health, the Government said after the meeting.

Following this discussion, it was decided to create a working team that would include representatives of the Sanitas Federation and experts from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health, with the aim of analyzing in detail the problems specific to each health sector and each professional category in the health field, Sanitas representatives appreciating in this context the openness of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to find appropriate solutions.

“We want to maintain an honest and applied dialogue for each reported problem, to ensure the personnel and financial resources that health needs, but to be effective, the measures must be phased according to the urgency and the resources we have at your service. The medical and sanitary system in Romania must reach optimal parameters and respond to the needs and expectations of Romanians. Unfortunately, deficiencies accumulated over years cannot be corrected at once. With a plan like the PNRR, with access to financing from the European Investment Bank, Romania has a unique chance to recover including the medical system, but also to put it on a normal path that cannot be derailed. Permanent dialogue is the solution for the problems to be corrected as soon as possible”, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.