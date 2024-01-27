Marcel Ciolacu, explosive hypothesis: foul play to protect Nicolae Ciucă/ Video – Source news

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu claims that the whole scandal with the “horror asylums” was discovered in February, but everything was kept under wraps and the “bomb” was detonated when he took over the mandate of prime minister. Ciolacu suggests that certain interests dictated the protection of Nicole Ciucă and placing the hot potato in PSD’s hands.

“During this entire period, which were discovered in February, but had to be made public after I took office. They are things of finesse, so to speak. They just took a bit of fine tuning, they are not international conspiracies. They did it not to explode on other people’s time, to explode on the time of a PSD-ist. I totally agree with this”, declared Marcel Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu refers to the fact that the first press articles, which signaled the situation in the asylums located in Bucharest and Ilfov, appeared in February. The whole scandal took off shortly after the government’s rotation.

Ciolacu: I thought about conspiracy theories

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu claims that he thought of conspiracy theories when he saw all the protests and problems that erupted during his term as prime minister. Ciolacu shows that he sat and meditated, and in the end he came to the conclusion that it was not a conspiracy theory, but the fact that for years farmers and transporters were neglected, and when the PSD came to power, they felt that they had a dialogue partner.

“Vasile Dîncu asked an interesting question the other day: why always when the PSD comes to govern, social movements start.

We all automatically thought that it was a conspiracy, that the parallel state had come, that foreign powers had come to remove the PSD from power. However, I looked at what we did. I left aside the political calculations, the electoral calculations and entered the government.

It is rare for me to be in such a meditative state, but I have come to the conclusion that there is no conspiracy. There are no occult forces that want to remove the PSD from the government. I think that always when the PSD was in power, hopes are rekindled, people find a governing partner and because of the frustrations that accumulate, because of the problems that accumulate day by day, this whole complex has led to these outbursts.

