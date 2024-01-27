Marcel Ciolacu stormed in Satu Mare: “My donkeys, those people built Romania!”

#Marcel #Ciolacu #stormed #Satu #Mare #donkeys #people #built #Romania

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu spoke, on Saturday, in his speech in Satu Mare, about electoral notices and sources for increasing pensions.

Gallery photo

He addressed himself using the phrase “me, donkeys!” to those who contest the measures to increase the incomes of the elderly, emphasizing that they are the ones who “built Romania”.

“I have no qualms about saying: I am a man who assumes things, both good and bad. I am a man who knows how to apply myself and see that, if we continue with electoral announcements, Romania will go to waste. And it’s normal that the business environment sees that we are directed only in a certain area, but I can’t bear to see them on TV continuously discussing where the money for pensioners comes from. And me, donkeys, those people built Romania, those people are our parents and grandparents! I can’t let those people die of hunger, have no money for medicine! They are a priority of a government led by a social democrat, but we have the obligation to maintain the balance, the extremes are over!”, said Marcel Ciolacu, on Saturday, to the applause of those present at the PSD Satu Mare election conference.

Ciolacu: “I am proud of all the ministers in the Government of Romania”

The prime minister declared himself “proud” of all the members of his cabinet.

“It’s an important moment for Romania, 2024, not only for PSD. Everything that has been achieved recently… and I want to tell you that I am proud of all the ministers in the Government of Romania, because we are a team. I’m not perfect either, none of them are perfect, we’re all trying to learn. We are all trying to adapt to this dynamic and we are at an alert pace”, said Marcel Colacu, according to News.ro.

Also Read:  The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement

Read also

Source: News.ro

Tags: marcel ciolacu, pensions

Publication date: 27-01-2024 11:58

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News