Marcel Ciolacu stormed in Satu Mare: “My donkeys, those people built Romania!”

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu spoke, on Saturday, in his speech in Satu Mare, about electoral notices and sources for increasing pensions.

He addressed himself using the phrase “me, donkeys!” to those who contest the measures to increase the incomes of the elderly, emphasizing that they are the ones who “built Romania”.

“I have no qualms about saying: I am a man who assumes things, both good and bad. I am a man who knows how to apply myself and see that, if we continue with electoral announcements, Romania will go to waste. And it’s normal that the business environment sees that we are directed only in a certain area, but I can’t bear to see them on TV continuously discussing where the money for pensioners comes from. And me, donkeys, those people built Romania, those people are our parents and grandparents! I can’t let those people die of hunger, have no money for medicine! They are a priority of a government led by a social democrat, but we have the obligation to maintain the balance, the extremes are over!”, said Marcel Ciolacu, on Saturday, to the applause of those present at the PSD Satu Mare election conference.

Ciolacu: “I am proud of all the ministers in the Government of Romania”

The prime minister declared himself “proud” of all the members of his cabinet.

“It’s an important moment for Romania, 2024, not only for PSD. Everything that has been achieved recently… and I want to tell you that I am proud of all the ministers in the Government of Romania, because we are a team. I’m not perfect either, none of them are perfect, we’re all trying to learn. We are all trying to adapt to this dynamic and we are at an alert pace”, said Marcel Colacu, according to News.ro.

