Marcin Hakiel’s beloved wanted to stab Katarzyna Cichopek? She went after the gang

Marcin Hakiel’s beloved took advantage of the situation when he showed on the Internet what he looked like with horns. And she stabbed Katarzyna Cichopek.

It seems that Marcin Hakiel’s current lover is becoming more and more bold on the Internet. She proved this in the latest photo of the dancer, in which he posed not only with a dustpan and a brush. Christmas reindeer antlers were eye-catching, inspiring Dominika to make a not-so-subtle dig at Katarzyna Cichopek. Thus, what she wrote brings back the topic of the alleged betrayal of the “M jak miłość” star with Maciej Kurzajewski, which, after being discovered by Hakiel, contributed to the end of their marriage.

Hakiel’s beloved speculates about his horns. She made an important declaration

Marcin Hakiel said more than once in interviews that he hired detectives who presented him with evidence that his wife was dating a colleague from work. This thread apparently inspired the dancer’s beloved. She left a telling comment under an Instagram photo in which Hakiel is posing in a headband with reindeer antlers. “Darling, these are the only horns from me, there will be no others. PS we deserve a medal for this weekend and an Oscar and a Grammy too. I love you,” wrote Dominika. Her words divided Internet users. “Everything is great, but why this text about horns? It’s terribly pathetic to be in a new relationship and keep returning to the past”, “The horns have already been there… Now it will only get better” – we read.

Hakiel has nothing more to say to Cichopek

Katarzyna Cichopek cannot rest from the topic of her ex-husband who comes back like a boomerang. Marcin Hakiel has just declared in the media that he hopes he will never exchange a single word with his ex-wife again. “We don’t have to agree on anything anymore, because everything was agreed and signed at the office. (…) Actually, we don’t have to agree on anything anymore, so we no longer have any contact,” Hakiel told Pudelek. At the same time, he revealed that after the breakup he had never he had a serious, cleansing conversation with his ex-wife. However, he doesn’t want it anymore, although he would be ready for it. – I’m not waiting for anything. I hope we will never talk to each other again – he concluded bitterly.

