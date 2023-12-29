Marcinkeviča reaches the semifinals in the Navi Mumbai W-40 series tournament – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

#Marcinkeviča #reaches #semifinals #Navi #Mumbai #W40 #series #tournament #Tennis #Sportacentrs.com

Marcinkeviča, who occupies the 346th position in the WTA ranking, defeated the neutral athlete Daria Kudashova (WTA 620) 6-1, 7-5. For reaching the semi-finals, the Latvian tennis player has already earned 25 world ranking points.

It has already been reported that in the first round, the sixth-seeded Marcinkevica defeated the host Arunkumar Prabhu, who overcame the qualification, 6-3, 6-2, and in the second round, she beat Funa Kozaki (WTA 716) from Japan 6-4, 7-5. In the semi-finals, the Latvian tennis player will meet the neutral athlete Yekaterina Makarova (WTA 185), who is the main favorite of the tournament.

Barton (WTA 805th) also started in the qualification, but lost in the decisive battle for entering the main tournament. In doubles matches, both Latvian tennis players and their partners have reached the semi-finals. Barton, paired with Makarova (WTA 185), will face Japanese Hiromi Abi and Saki Imamura. On the other hand, Marcinkeviča, seeded second in the tournament, paired with Greek Sappho Sakellaridi (WTA 283) lost to Japanese duo Funa Kozaki/Misaki Matsuda – 6(5):7, 6(1):7.

The tournament in Navimumbai is being held on a hard surface.

