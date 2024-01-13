Marco from Winter full of love has new love: ‘Had to keep my mouth shut for eight months’ | Show

#Marco #Winter #full #love #love #mouth #shut #months #Show

Marco did not find the woman of his life in Winter full of love, but is now a happy man. He has sold his hotel, moved to Trondheim and there is a Norwegian lady who has captured his heart.

How do you look back on the adventure?

“I look back on it as an intensive, but very enjoyable period. It was also strange of course, all those women on the floor. At one point there were even three. That was hilarious, because it created a lot of awkward situations. But I like chaos and unexpected things, this was right up my alley. Otherwise life will be so boring.”

Which moment has stayed with you?

“If I think of something funny, it is that Mariëlle announced her departure and I said: ‘great’. That came from the bottom of my heart, we were absolutely not a match. I think that was wonderful for the viewers to see. And when it comes to serious things, that was with Joyce. She had just been cured of cancer, which I found very confronting. How do you deal with that, with respect and the camera around you? Fortunately, Joyce was very comfortable and we said to each other: we’ll see. I thought the whole situation was drastic, even though it didn’t work out.”

What kind of reactions do you receive from your participation?

“Many positive, nice reactions. And those parodies are hilarious, I laughed really hard at them. Of course there were also some negative people, but you always have that. I’ve also had a lot of women who gave it another try. That was of course very flattering. I have to apologize to those ladies: I didn’t email them all back.”

How do you see the future?

“Well, I have now met a very nice Norwegian woman. She lives in Trondheim. I met her shortly after my wife passed away. When we talk about ‘too fast’, that was her. She had the same thing, her relationship had ended after 15 years. We were crazy about each other, but that passed. Contact was rekindled on my birthday in June. And the filming was in April, so I had to keep my mouth shut for eight months. I also sold my hotel to a Dutch couple. We agreed on the price this summer. And so I moved: just before Christmas an apartment in the old town of Trondheim came my way. My son is coming to live with me, which is nice. And I no longer live an eight-hour drive from my girlfriend. So the future? That will be fine.”

