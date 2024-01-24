Marco Odermatt: Roman Josi is also enthusiastic about ski racing

#Marco #Odermatt #Roman #Josi #enthusiastic #ski #racing

Published24. January 2024, 04:46

Roman Josi: “Extremely impressive”: Even a hockey star raves about Odermatt

Roman Josi has been captain of the Nashville Predators NHL team for seven years. The 33-year-old also talks about his relationship with the ski racer.

Roman Josi is a veteran in the NHL.

But the fire for the game still burns in the 33-year-old.

The Bernese is also following Marco Odermatt’s season.

Roman Josi has been captain of the Nashville Predators since 2017. At 33 years old, the Bernese is now one of the veterans in the best ice hockey league in the world, the North American NHL. Even after 13 years in the league, Josi is still surprised from time to time.

In a media round, he said: “There are always teams that you think before the season that they won’t do anything and then they surprise. Or there are always players who have incredible years.” That’s the cool thing about a very unpredictable league, you never know which team will be on top. «Predictions are always difficult before the start of the season. That’s why there are always surprises every year.”

“Probably everyone has Odermatt fever”

It is not surprising that Josi always finds out about other Swiss athletes. Of course about the Swiss ice hockey league, but also about football. But right now it’s mostly skis – and there can only be one.

“Everyone is probably in Odermatt fever at the moment,” says Josi somewhat mischievously. He himself finds it incredible what the ski racer is doing at the moment. Josi was able to get to know him in the summer; he was a great guy. “It’s extremely impressive to see what he’s achieved this season,” said the ice hockey professional. They don’t have much contact, but he wrote to him last week. “I congratulated him on his achievements and wished him continued luck.”

His greatest wish

Josi himself also needs a bit of luck if he wants to achieve his greatest wish – as far as his career is concerned: victory in the Stanley Cup Final. He lost this with Nashville against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

“That is a big goal. But the first goal is the playoffs. If you achieve this, anything is possible – including this year.” The Stanley Cup is the biggest goal for every player, including him. “I hope that it still works in the next four years.” Because Josi still has a contract with the Predators until 2028.

Special connection with the city

Even after 13 years in the NHL, there is one motivation that drives Josi: the joy of the game. «I still really enjoy ice hockey. That’s the most important.” Every year there are new challenges for him, you have to adapt and set new goals. “I’m also one of the older players in the league, so you have to adapt your game, it’s a cool challenge. “I still feel good,” said the Bernese.

The players in the league are getting younger and younger, and the Predators have also had a lot of young people join them this season, which is a special situation. “Now I’m one of the older players, the young ones look at you, you try to be a role model, that’s important,” he explains.

Josi says of his long career in Nashville: “That’s cool, it’s unbelievable that I can play for Nashville for so long, that’s not a given.” Because he has been here for a long time, he has a special connection with the fans and the city.

