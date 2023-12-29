#Marco #Odermatt #wins #SuperG #Bormio

Alpine skiing

Marco Odermatt outclasses the competition and wins the Super-G in Bormio

Marco Odermatt wins the Super-G in Bormio for the second time in a row with a big lead. Three more Swiss are in the top ten.

Marco Odermatt drives in his own sphere in Bormio.

Bild: Alessandro Trovati / AP

Marco Odermatt is once again racing in his own world in a World Cup Super-G. The Central Swiss man leads the intermediate rankings in Bormio by almost a second.

Odermatt, who had already dominated the Super-G on the “Stelvio” slope last year, was 98 hundredths faster than the second-placed Austrian Raphael Haaser. The Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, in third place, had already lost 1.3 seconds to Nidwalden, who was once again appearing on the magistrally.

Odermatt once again demonstrated vehemently that under normal circumstances, especially in difficult conditions, it is almost impossible to cope with him in the Super-G. He won seven of the last eleven races in the World Cup, all of which he finished in the top eleven. Overall, it would be his eleventh victory in this discipline.

In Bormio, as the day before, Odermatt leads a convincing Swiss team in the downhill. Justin Murisier, fourth in the downhill, is in fifth place, which would equal his best ranking in a World Cup Super-G. Loïc Meillard, Gino Caviezel and Stefan Rogentin follow in ranks 8, 10 and 11. (sda)