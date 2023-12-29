Marco Odermatt wins the Super-G in Bormio

#Marco #Odermatt #wins #SuperG #Bormio

Alpine skiing

Marco Odermatt outclasses the competition and wins the Super-G in Bormio

Marco Odermatt wins the Super-G in Bormio for the second time in a row with a big lead. Three more Swiss are in the top ten.

Marco Odermatt drives in his own sphere in Bormio.

Bild: Alessandro Trovati / AP

Marco Odermatt is once again racing in his own world in a World Cup Super-G. The Central Swiss man leads the intermediate rankings in Bormio by almost a second.

Odermatt, who had already dominated the Super-G on the “Stelvio” slope last year, was 98 hundredths faster than the second-placed Austrian Raphael Haaser. The Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, in third place, had already lost 1.3 seconds to Nidwalden, who was once again appearing on the magistrally.

Odermatt once again demonstrated vehemently that under normal circumstances, especially in difficult conditions, it is almost impossible to cope with him in the Super-G. He won seven of the last eleven races in the World Cup, all of which he finished in the top eleven. Overall, it would be his eleventh victory in this discipline.

In Bormio, as the day before, Odermatt leads a convincing Swiss team in the downhill. Justin Murisier, fourth in the downhill, is in fifth place, which would equal his best ranking in a World Cup Super-G. Loïc Meillard, Gino Caviezel and Stefan Rogentin follow in ranks 8, 10 and 11. (sda)

Also Read:  ÖSV ski jumping future: “We have extremely talented jumpers”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
Posted on
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Posted on
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
Posted on
Mars is much more volcanically active than we thought
Mars is much more volcanically active than we thought
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News