Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey dropped for ODI series against the West Indies

World Cup winner Marcus Stoinis has been dropped from the Australian squad to face the West Indies following the Test series and Steve Smith will captain the team after selectors opted to give Pat Cummins and his bowling brothers a rest.

Wicket keeper Alex Carey, who lost his place in the national team during Australia’s World Cup triumph in India, has also been left out of the 13-player group which boasts a raft of new fast bowling talent, including “wild thing” Lance Morris.

First choice quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also been given a spell with Jhye Richardson recalled and T20 regular Nathan Ellis included while all-rounder Aaron Hardie looks set to fill the Stoinis role, with Mitch Marsh among the players being “managed” by Cricket Australia.

Matt Short looks set to open the batting with Travis Head after David Warner confirmed his retirement from the format with selection chief George Bailey declaring he has one eye on the Champions Trophy in 2025.

“It is a little over 12 months until the Champions Trophy and further opportunities for the likes of Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson, and Nathan Ellis will be valuable both to our ongoing improvement as a team and also further their personal experiences in ODI cricket,” Bailey said.

“The squad strikes a balance between players continuing to make their mark on international cricket, playing alongside some of our most experienced players with an eye to the future in this format.”

Stoinis played six games at the World Cup but was left-out for the finals, having made just 87 runs through five innings, and didn’t play in Australia’s triumph over India.

He then started the Big Bash with four single figure scores from his opening five innings for the Melbourne Stars before turning things around with two unbeaten innings of 55 and 34 in the past two matches.

But those innings were not enough for him to keep his place.

Carey was dumped after making a duck in the opening game of the World Cup, replaced by Josh Inglis who looks set to be the No.1 ODI gloveman for the immediate future.

His position in the Test team, however, looks secure after compiling 129 runs in five innings against Pakistan, including a half-century in Melbourne.

AUSTRALIAN ONE-DAY SQUAD

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.