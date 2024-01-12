Marcus Stroman agrees with the Yankees

#Marcus #Stroman #agrees #Yankees

The Yankees have agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal with free agent right-hander Marcus Stroman that also includes an option for a third season, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Stroman also posted a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform on his Instagram Stories.

The club has not yet confirmed the agreement, which is still subject to the results of medical examinations.

It’s not the first time Stroman has been linked to the Yankees. In 2019, New York showed interest in his services before the trade deadline. At the time, Stroman was with the Blue Jays and dreamed of playing for the Bronx Bombers. Stroman is originally from Medford, New York, which is less than two hours from the Bronx.

“I’m from New York and I’m a New York boy. That says it all in itself,” Stroman said at the time. “I love throwing [en el Yankee Stadium]. New York is like the mecca of the world. I love the excitement, the bright lights, the competition, I love the pressure. I always loved pitching here. I haven’t necessarily pitched well. But I always enjoyed it. The Yankees lineups are brutal. They are a little difficult to navigate. I love the focus. The bigger the moment is, that’s what I wanted it to be.”

Stroman has been a consistently above-average starter for most of his career since debuting with the Blue Jays in 2014. His ERA+ has not been lower than 113 (13% better than average) in any of the last four seasons. . He posted that 113 last season, which he began looking like perhaps the best year of his career for the 32-year-old pitcher. He held a 2.28 ERA and .536 opponents’ OPS in his first 16 starts with the Cubs, leading to his second All-Star Game appearance.

However, Stroman’s 2023 campaign took a downturn in July, as he allowed 27 earned runs in 26.2 innings that month before going on the injured list on August 2 with inflammation in his right hip. Stroman’s return to the mound was delayed due to a fractured cartilage in his right rib, and once he rejoined the Cubs on September 15, he pitched just eight innings in four relief appearances to close out the year. He finished with a 3.95 ERA, the second-highest mark of his career.

These injuries also left Stroman’s innings total below 140 for the second consecutive season. In 2022, he missed a month due to right shoulder inflammation and was also out for more than two weeks due to a bout of COVID-19.

Before that, Stroman had been one of the most durable pitchers in baseball. He surpassed 180 innings three times in a span of four seasons between 2016 and 2019. He surpassed 200 innings in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Blue Jays. In that final season, he won a Gold Glove award and finished in the top 10 in American League Cy Young Award voting.

After being selected to his first All-Star Game in 2019, Stroman was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets, where he played through 2021. He missed all of 2020 due to a torn left calf muscle and then opted out due to to COVID-19 concerns in August.

Stroman, who typically has below-average strikeout rates, has always relied on his sinker to induce plenty of ground balls and limit truly damaging contact. His ground ball rate was above 60% in each of the first four years of his career and has never fallen below 50%. He finished 2023 at 57%, his best since 2018.