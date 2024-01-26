Marek Maślanka. The largest investor in Palikot’s business resigned – Business

#Marek #Maślanka #largest #investor #Palikots #business #resigned #Business

Until Thursday, January 25 this year, when Maślanka announced that it would no longer support the Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina Group.

Crisis of Janusz Palikot’s companies. Circumstances prevent the implementation of the business plan



— I do not intend to commit financial resources to projects about which so many doubts have been revealed. I made the decision after consultations with advisors who had been supporting me for a long time in trying to solve the debt crisis in companies related to Mr. Janusz Palikot. We agree that achieving the expected effects of the restructuring in which we are engaged – in the light of new facts – is impossible, and the entire process does not properly protect the interests of creditors – writes Maślanka.

As he adds, in the dispersed organizational structure of the business run by Janusz Palikot, much information reached him with a delay. He also admits that he had difficult access to documentation and reliable information on the condition of the Group’s companies.

— After the creditors accepted the arrangement proposals presented for the Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina company in November 2023, circumstances emerged that made it impossible to implement the business scenario in which we were engaged. However, we do not claim that other scenarios are not possible, he says.

Marek Maślanka. An investor who tried to help Palikot



Maślanka also reminds that, as the only creditor, since mid-2023, when Janusz Palikot’s holding began to have serious financial problems, it has made a number of attempts to support this project to save it. He claims that he was guided by the desire to repay the creditors of the companies managed by Janusz Palikot and the vision of everyone’s success.

— Today, like many of them I am disappointed with the situation, in which the Group found itself. Taking into account the good of all stakeholders, I consider it particularly important to provide reliable information about my role and my position in the context of all activities aimed at dealing with the economic problems of the Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina Group – he writes.

— I expect that now there will be attempts to hold me responsible for the actions and declarations undertaken and made by the creator of the project. I strongly emphasize that I have fulfilled all my promises and I will not allow my good name, as well as the good name and reputation of my companies, to be slandered – he adds.

Has Janusz Palikot found a new investor?



Maślanka also announced that at the beginning of January 2024, Janusz Palikot publicly and, among others, in his presence, with the participation of representatives of the Manufaktura staff, he declared that a new investor had been found for his alcohol venture.

— Therefore, I declare that I am ready to immediately sell all my assets in the alcohol industry to Janusz Palikot or a new investor. I have been pointing this out since I increased my involvement in trying to save this venture. I commissioned lawyers to analyze existing contracts binding my company with the venture of Mr. Janusz Palikot – concluded Marek Maślanka in his statement.

