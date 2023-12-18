“Marginals’ days are numbered”, guarantees National Police

Citizens of the Bondo Chapéu neighborhood, Camama Urban District, say they are concerned about the wave of armed robberies carried out by criminals in that district.

According to residents, the robbers carry out their actions at night and in broad daylight, which is why they are asking for more police presence in the area.

Sociologist Jeremias Alberto condemns the attitude of other people’s friends and defends the involvement of all living forces in the fight against crime in the country’s capital.

Economist Arão Lumbululu points to the socioeconomic condition of families as one of the causes of the increase in crime in Luanda. The commentator on Rádio therefore defends the urgent creation of policies, with a view to stopping the situation.

In turn, political scientist Eurico Gonçalves says that financial issues cannot serve as a pretext for the wave of crimes recorded in recent times and launches an appeal to the legal authorities.

Security

However, the National Police guarantees a feeling of security before, during and after the festive season. The country will have more than one hundred thousand employees, from different branches, who will be involved in “Operation Okalianja”, aimed at preventing crime during the Christmas season.

The information was provided to the press by the Director of Public Security and Operations, Commissioner Orlando Bernardo, who said that “criminals have a place to stay, which is in prison”.

The top brass of the National Police assured, on the other hand, that the corporation is working to identify and arrest the alleged criminals who carried out acts of robbery in the urban district of Benfica, Municipality of Belas.