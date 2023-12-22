Margot Robbie in a white swimsuit: all eyes on the beautiful actress

#Margot #Robbie #white #swimsuit #eyes #beautiful #actress

Actress Margot Robbie has had another great year. She had a huge success with the comedy in 2023 Barbiewas great at it Babylon and her name also appeared on the entertainment poster Asteroid City.

The actress is clearly a sought-after name in Hollywood, but her fans are also amazed. Everywhere she goes she is followed by cameras. In 2019, she was captured in a white swimsuit taking a dip in the water.

2024

But what does the year 2024 have in store for the Dalby, Queensland, Australian-born blonde? When we look at the IMDb we only see one film planned and that is the Ocean’s 11-prequelfilm Oceans.

Margot is said to be playing with Barbie-colleague Ryan Gosling the parents of Danny Ocean, the role of George Clooney in the earlier Ocean’s-trilogy. Further details will be revealed soon as filming is about to begin.

Beautiful

In 2019, a large series of photos of Margot in her white swimsuit appeared on the Mail Online website. The photos were taken in Cannes, where the then 28-year-old actress was at Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to promote.

Would you like to see the photos of Margot Robbie, who is now 33 years old? Then check this on the Mail Online website.