Mariah Carey and ex-boyfriend mutually decided to break up | Stars

The breakup between Mariah Carey and her ex Bryan Tanaka was a “joint decision”. Tanaka said this in a statement on social media on Tuesday. Last week it was rumored that the singer and the background dancer had broken up after seven years.

“Our decision to go our separate ways is a joint one,” Tanaka begins his statement. “As we undertake these separate journeys, we do so with deep respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the priceless time we have shared.”

Tanaka further expresses his gratitude to Carey and her children for their “warmth and kindness” that has “enriched his life in a way that words cannot describe.” He also looks back on the memories and artistic collaborations with Carey that are “forever etched in his heart.”

