Mariah Carey’s relationship with Bryan Tanaka is said to be over after seven years | Backbiting

#Mariah #Careys #relationship #Bryan #Tanaka #years #Backbiting

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years of dating, reports say People. The couple was last seen together in March. Carey and Tanaka would also not celebrate Christmas together.

According to People Tanaka was not at Carey’s last concerts Merry Christmas One and All!-tour. The singer is also currently alone in the American ski resort of Aspen, while Tanaka had previously gone every year.

It has also been a while since the two have posted photos of each other on social media. Tanaka shared the last photo of them together last March. He did that on the birthday of the All I Want For Christmas Is You-singer.

The 54-year-old singer met 40-year-old Tanaka in 2006 when he accompanied her on tour as a dancer. After working together for more than ten years, they started a relationship. The two had already broken up for a while in 2017.

Carey’s spokespeople say People not yet commenting on the rumors.