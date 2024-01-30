Mariam Amyra presents “Fun & Flow”

Mariam Amyra’s exhibition, entitled “Fun&Flow”, will take place from February 2 to 11 at Analakely City Hall

The Franco-Egyptian painter Mariam Amyra will reveal her captivating universe during the exceptional exhibition “Fun & Flow”, which will be held at the Antananarivo City Hall from February 2 to 11, where she will exhibit more than thirty- six paintings. A deep immersion into Mariam Amyra’s creativity, where she will show intuitive and abstract painting, fun pop abstract art, as well as more classic works.

During the exhibition, every day, the artist herself will be present to interact with visitors, thus sharing the secrets of her unique artistic approach and her artistic experiences. For Mariam Amyra, this exhibition goes beyond simple visual representation; it aims to paint the mind, not to think, to let oneself be guided by the energy of the moment.

Self-taught

The innovative use of materials from Madagascar, such as red earth, sand, yellow and green clay, among others, gives the works interesting effects and striking contrasts.

“For the “Fun” section, the pop part of the exhibition, I let myself be inspired by sparkling and joyful colors. On the other hand, for the Flow section, the abstract and intuitive aspect, I let myself be completely guided by my emotions,” emphasizes Mariam Amyra.

A self-taught artist, she has cultivated her passion for painting and drawing since her childhood. “I have always been passionate about art. I never stopped drawing, even throughout my master’s degree in computer science. I remember how I sketched each of my teachers. After many years dedicated to computers and graphics, I finally decided to make my dream come true by becoming a full-time artist. It has now been three years since I immersed myself in the professional world of painting,” she confides. Mariam

Amyra explores the diversity of moments and emotions through her vibrant paintings. His vision of life, made up of joyful moments, play, fun, but also calmer moments of introspection, reflects the richness of the human experience. His works offer a captivating visual journey, inviting the viewer to let themselves be carried away by the flow of life, to savor every nuance of this extraordinary artistic adventure.

Nicole Rafalimananjara