Mariana Pajón sent a strong message regarding the loss of the 2027 Pan American Games venue: “We all lose”

Multiple Olympic champion Mariana Pajón reacted to the event, posting on her X account, formerly Twitter: “I took a few hours to analyze what happened with what were our Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games. .

“When the team scores a goal we all hug each other regardless of differences, when a Colombian goes for a medal we all push from here with all our energy, when the anthem plays on some podium, we all sing it with national love. Today with a broken heart I start to think, who loses by not holding the Pan American Games in Colombia? “He added.

“WE ALL LOSE,” was the forceful message from the Paisa athlete.

According to the triple Olympic medalist, with this “we lose international visibility, we lose the possibility of income for tourism sectors and local economies, we lose in adaptation and construction of sports venues for new generations, we lose international training for many athletes, we lose international credibility, we lose “the possibility of showing the best of Colombia, we lose the possibility of employment and social impact, we lose the possibility of uniting many Colombians in a cause, we lose the future.”

“I invite everyone to recover that nature of sport: that union through TEAMWORK, this is not the time to tear clothes and throw dirty water, it is time to come back, for that everyone (athletes, sports leaders, media, businessmen, national government and local governments, Panam Sports, etc.) we must sit down and look for a way out to recover the venue: The 2027 Pan American Games have to be in Colombia!”, he stressed.

The Comptroller’s Office warns that more than 2 million dollars could be lost with the cancellation of the Pan American Games in Barranquilla

The Comptroller General of the Republic has already put a magnifying glass on the consequences that the cancellation of the 2027 Pan American Games, which were going to take place in the city of Barranquilla, would have for the public treasury.

The deputy comptroller in charge of comptroller general of the Republic, Luis Enrique Abadía, warned that 2,250,000 dollars that the District of Barranquilla had already paid to Panam Sports for the holding of the tournaments are at risk.

“The District of Barranquilla transferred a total of 2,250,000 dollars within the framework of the Headquarters City contract signed between Colombia and Panam Sports. Today these resources are at risk of loss if the fairs are not held in Colombia,” said the comptroller.

The vice comptroller, acting as comptroller general, called for all possible efforts to be carried out to carry out the Games in Colombia and thus avoid the loss of the millionaire resources that had already been paid.

“We invite the national government to resume dialogue, to pave all the paths towards the effective carrying out of the fairs to avoid the occurrence of fiscal damage and possible investigations that this situation could give rise to,” said Comptroller Abadía.