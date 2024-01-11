Marie Michèle Razafintsalama focuses on children’s publishing

Marie Michèle Razafintsalama initiated the creation of the Young Malagasy edition with the mission of encouraging the practice of reading among children.

In 2004, Marie Michèle Razafintsalama established herself as a leading figure in the children’s book industry by winning the prestigious title of laureate at the second edition of the International Children’s Book and Comics Fair (Salijey). This international recognition crowned a career dedicated to enriching the African children’s literary landscape. Marie Michèle’s actions left an indelible mark, propelling the Malagasy children’s publishing sector to the forefront.

“This award was a catalyst. She encouraged me to ardently pursue my mission, as well as that of the Jeunes malgaches publishing house that I founded, to accomplish more this year by producing a plethora of books intended for children under 18 years old. In addition, this prize facilitated the establishment of fruitful relationships with African publishers, thus facilitating the obtaining of funding for the realization of literary projects carried out by Malagasy authors,” underlines Marie Michèle Razafintsalama.

Publisher and author of books in the Malagasy language, Marie Michèle works to educate and inform young readers on various themes. Her atypical career began as an employee in a bookstore in 1995, an experience that had a profound impact on her and inspired her to spread the love of reading.

“During my childhood, reading didn’t really excite me. It was in high school that I became aware of the importance of reading books in Malagasy to better master my mother tongue. Since then, I have continued to write and edit books exclusively in the Malagasy language, seeking to transmit Malagasy culture to children through the Young Malagasy edition. Thanks to my Association for the Promotion of Books and Reading in Madagascar (APLEM), I taught children to love reading, while awakening their curiosity about Malagasy history and culture, whether by reading in the streets with the children or by visiting each school,” she expresses.

Nicole Rafalimananjara