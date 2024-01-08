Marie Michelle Razafinsalama wins the 2023 Aliou Sow Award

Marie Michelle Razafinsalama presents the 2023 Aliou Sow Award in Cameroon.

Marie Michèle Razafintsalama was honored for her remarkable career in children’s publishing in Africa, by winning the 2023 “Aliou Sow” international prize in Cameroon in December.

In a remarkable achievement for the Malagasy literary scene, Marie Michèle Razafintsalama, the visionary editor at Jeunes Malgaches, was honored with the prestigious “Aliou Sow” international prize for the best career in children’s publishing in Africa, during the second edition held in Cameroon this December.

Initiated during the International Children’s Book and Comics Fair (SALIJEY), this annual tribute recognizes an influential figure in the children’s book industry whose career, contributions and achievements have left an indelible mark on the landscape of the African children’s literature or its country of origin.

“This recognition touches me deeply because I didn’t expect it. The children’s edition is captivating but incredibly difficult in the Malagasy context. But we must not weaken, because many children are still counting on us. It’s incredibly comforting that our efforts are recognized internationally,” says the winner.

Passion and commitment

Razafintsalama’s journey bears witness to his devotion. Starting in the world of bookselling around 1995, her transition into publishing and writing in 2004 was driven by the absence of nationally relevant content in the books she sold.

Founder of her publishing house, Jeunes Malgaches, she acquired expertise through the training of several international organizations such as the International Alliance of Independent Publishers (AIEI), the International Organization of La Francophonie, among others.

In 2010, she was elected president of Afrilivres, the largest association of French-speaking African publishers, where she served devotedly for six years.

Marie Michèle Razafintsalama’s journey illustrates resilience, passion and a commitment to establishing a dynamic literary landscape for youth in Madagascar and beyond.

Nicole Rafalimananjara