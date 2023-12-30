#Marijus #Gailius #Run #Lithuanian #run

You just run or fight, says the wife calmly. Sitting across the table in the kitchen, sipping tea and saying: run or fight.

There are only two options – flight or war. This, according to my beloved, is my strategy when quarreling.

On what other plane are these alternatives recognized?

I answer: all of us. All through 2023 we had those two choices, just two: either or. The wife could say the same thing to all Lithuanians (except those individual heroes and great women): You, Lithuania, either fight or run. There is no other scenario.

As I see now, from the danger of destruction, who goes to the bushes, who goes on holiday to Turkey, who leaves the Seimas, who goes to tiktok, etc. how nimbly we ran away. Only Jonas Ohmanas and several other publicly visible Lithuanian soldiers at the front repeated all year: we are already at war. Not only did he say, he repeated, but he actually fought. When you are at war yourself, it is easier to say to yourself and others: we are at war. When you’re not at war, you don’t say anything. Because you run. Run, Lithuanian, run. Lithuanian, run.

Let’s run briefly the events of the political plane, revealing how desperately we run, run, run.

From self and from destruction.

I. Seimas not escaping from the Seimas

A failed, true, run. Because such cases, both in Western democracies and in personal biographies, sometimes happen often, so that you try to escape from yourself – sooner or later you will still meet yourself, only more painfully.

