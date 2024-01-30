Mariners acquire Jorge Polanco from Twins

By Daniel Kramer/MLB.com | 8:19 PM EST

The Mariners and Twins completed a trade on Monday that sent the Dominican second baseman Jorge Polanco a Seattle.

Reliever Justin Topa, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, Venezuelan outfielder Gabriel González (ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 79 prospect) and Minor League right-hander Darren Bowen went to Minnesota.

The Twins will also receive cash as part of the deal.

Although Polanco was a man of steel in Minnesota from 2019 to 2021, being a fixture at the top of the lineup in every game, persistent left knee and hamstring ailments limited him in the last two years — although he maintained good production when he was healthy.

Polanco, 30, had a .255/.335/.454 offensive line with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 80 games last season.

The second baseman will earn $10.5 million this season — after the Twins exercised a club option — with a $12 million option or $750,000 compensation for 2025, which would result in the Mariners paying a total of US$11,250,000.

It remains to be seen how much money Seattle will send to Minnesota, but it would be close to the $12 million that DeSclafani, who is headed for free agency at the end of this season, will earn.

