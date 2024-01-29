Mariners would be in talks with White Sox to acquire Cease

#Mariners #talks #White #Sox #acquire #Cease

The Mariners have been in talks with the White Sox to acquire right-handed starter Dylan Cease via trade, according to USA Today correspondent Bob Nightengale, who reported that Chicago is looking to receive a package of players led by pitchers Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo.

The Mariners’ rotation is currently led by Luis Castillo and George Kirby — third and eighth in the 2023 American League Cy Young Award voting, respectively — with Logan Gilbert as their No. 3 starter. Adding Cease would give the club another potential ace next season, as the right-hander finished second in American League Cy Young voting two years ago.

That said, it remains to be seen if Seattle is willing to let Miller or Woo go in a trade for Cease, considering both pitchers are under contract control through 2029. Cease has two years of contract control left before becoming an agent. free.

Earlier this winter the odds of Cease being traded seemed high, but now the potential for him to be traded before Opening Day has diminished due to the high price the White Sox are asking. MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman recently heard from a general manager that Chicago has been asking for “the sun and the moon” in exchange for the 28-year-old right-hander.