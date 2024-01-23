Mario figures close in the colorful animated opening video of Mario vs. Donkey Kong

#Mario #figures #close #colorful #animated #opening #video #Mario #Donkey #Kong

In a few weeks we can get started with the next Mario game on the Nintendo Switch. This is a unique game, because the villain is not Bowser, but the gorilla King Kong.

Nintendo has released the very nicely animated opening video of Mario vs. Donkey Kong released. You will see this video every time you start the game. The video is a good representation of the story of this game. Donkey Kong is very interested in Mario toys and decides to rob the factory where all the figures are made. The real Mario sees this and decides to stop Donkey Kong and get all the Mario figures back. The opening cutscene was completely recreated based on the Gameboy Advance original.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a 2D game with 3D models. Mario must solve levels like a puzzle to get to Donkey Kong and get all Mario figures back. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is particularly interesting for people who have played the oldest Mario games. In the black and white era, Mario’s great rival was Donkey Kong, not Bowser. For a while, Donkey Kong was even the villain who kidnapped Princess Peach from her palace.

This game contains more than 130 unique levels. New is two-player co-op, where you can experience the game in a new way together with a friend or family member. Furthermore, there are two new worlds called Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit. These include new enemy types, brand new levels and mechanics that weren’t there in the original. For people who want more of a challenge, there are unlock Plus Levels and Expert Levels. There is also a Time Attack feature where you can try to set your own high score.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024. Pre-ordering is now available via the Nintendo Switch eShop.

