Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC

Mario Salasa former coach at Universidad Católica, valued the possible return to the soccer fields. Nicolas Castillo with the shirt crossed, ensuring that The striker is “an example of life.”

“It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at Universidad Católica. Because of what we live in the under 20 and in Católica, I have a special relationship with him. I know the kind of person we’re talking about. I know the fighter, the warrior, the guy who overcomes problems. It is an example of life“said Salas in dialogue with DirecTV.

Along the same lines, he maintained that “if he plays again, after what has happened, he is an example of life to follow. I esteem him very much, and It is the best thing that can happen to him and to Chilean football. “I would be very excited to see him play again.”

Castillo, who suffered a thrombosis in one of his legs in 2020, has been practically inactive since that time, having very few professional matches in Mexico and Brazil.

The player already tried to sign at UC in 2022, but after training with the team he was rejected, precisely, due to his physical condition.

“Comandante” Salas also addressed his last experience, in Magallanes, where he could not avoid the club’s relegation.

“After the end of the Championship we were hurt. At some point we thought that things could be going better. We did everything possible in Magallanes“, he stated.

