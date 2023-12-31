Marital duties, what really are the obligations of husband and wife

#Marital #duties #obligations #husband #wife

Il marriage it is undoubtedly a fundamental step on a sentimental and social level, but it also has important prerogatives from a legal point of view. We are obviously referring to civil or concordat marriage, which arises between the specific spouses mutual rights and duties.

Conjugal duties are the same for both spouses, even if they can be fulfilled differently depending on the possibilities and prerogatives of each. Regarding this topic there is still little clarity, so let’s try to define what these marital obligations really are and what their entails violationbut above all what the term “duty” really means.

Marital duties, what do they involve?

Spouses remain free people, in all possible spheres of human self-determination, and certainly cannot be obliged and forced to restrict their rights by virtue of marriage. In fact, these are mutual obligations necessary for the legal stability of the marriage.

Their violation invalidates the marriage and can lead up to separation with chargebut never implies the possibility of to force the husband or wife to do something that is not in their will. This specification is fundamental for all marital duties, but takes on particular relevance with regards to sexual relations between husband and wife.

Anyone who does not respect one of the marital duties can be held accountable in civil court and be condemned to pay for the separation (if it is proven that it thus caused the end of the marriage) and possibly also to pay a compensation for damages towards the spouse.

Let’s take an example. The wife who refuses to have intercourse with her husband (or vice versa) cannot categorically be forced to do so, but can thus lead to the breakdown of marital harmony and suffer the charge of separation, provided that there are no valid reasons or that sexual denial is not consequence of the crisis already existing. The same goes for the duty of cohabitation, which certainly does not presume the possibility of a forced return of the spouse who has abandoned the marital home.

The duty of cohabitation

As the first marital duty we can only mention the cohabitation, that is, the obligation of spouses to live under the same roof. The marital home is an integral part of married life and whoever abandons it unjustifiably risksseparation charge.

It is granted to spouses of live apart only in particular cases, such as work needs, after separation and obviously in case of necessity (for example if the spouse is violent).

The obligation of moral and material assistance

Spouses are obliged to be present and supportive of each other, both on a moral level (and it is precisely in this area that sexual relations fall) and on a financial level. The needs of the spouse must be satisfied, within the limits of one’s possibilities. There violation of family support obligations is a crime when the spouse is deprived of the means of subsistence and moral support in case of need.

The duty of collaboration

The collaboration between husband and wife it is not only an excellent objective for organizing the management of the wedding, but a real obligation. It is not necessary for both spouses to carry out the same tasks or for there to be mathematically equal divisions, but rather for both to contribute to the maximum of their possibilities and potential, deciding by mutual agreement.

The obligation to manage household needs, children and all other needs must be shared between both of you. Furthermore, children must also collaborate according to their possibilities, clearly compatible with their age.

Contribution to family needs

Husband and wife are obliged to contribute to the needs of the familybased on one’s economic and work capabilities, also including the home work.

The duty of loyalty

Finally, between spouses there is the duty of loyaltywhich prohibits all types of extramarital relationship, even if platonic or virtual. Italian civil marriage, in fact, presupposes the protection of a monogamous and exclusive relationship between the spouses, both on a physical, moral and emotional level.

Il betrayal it can cause the end of the marriage and therefore lead to the charge of separation, but also give the betrayed spouse the right to receive compensation for the moral damages suffered and the consequences on his honor.