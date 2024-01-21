Maritozzi soft as a cloud, the traditional recipe: no one puts this ingredient and makes a big mistake

#Maritozzi #soft #cloud #traditional #recipe #puts #ingredient #big #mistake

Find out how to prepare Maritozzi as soft as a cloud: follow the traditional recipe and you will see what an unforgettable delight.

Maritozzi are a typical dessert of the Italian tradition, dating back to ancient Rome. The fundamental characteristic of this delicious dessert is its softness. Furthermore, we often make a mistake in the recipe, forgetting to add a fundamental ingredient: raisins.

If you want to discover the traditional and authentic recipe for preparing… husbands soft as a cloud, you are in the right place. With genuine ingredients and precise steps you will be able to obtain a delicious result and, above all, respectful of tradition.

Discover the step by step recipe to prepare soft and delicious Maritozzi, to win over your guests or dedicate a unique moment of sweetness to yourself during the day.

Soft Maritozzi: the authentic traditional recipe

Here’s everything you need for pprepare the husbandzzi in an impeccable and authentic way. By carefully following this recipe the result is guaranteed.

Ingredients:

  • 300 g of strong flour (W320)
  • 300 g of 00 type flour
  • 1 egg + 1 yolk
  • 100g of granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon honey (acacia)
  • 125 g of butter
  • 10 g of brewer’s yeast
  • 250 g of milk
  • 8 g of salt
  • Grated orange zest
  • About 150g of raisins
  • 1 egg white

Procedure:

Soft and delicious maritozzi with the extra touch of raisins – buttalapasta.it

  • Preparation of the dough: first dissolve the brewer’s yeast in a little milk, after heating it slightly. Soak the raisins in water, with a few drops of rum. In a planetary mixer, insert the sifted flours, milk, sugar and honey, mixing at low speed for about 1 minute. Then also add the yeast dissolved in the milk, the eggs, the grated orange zest, the raisins and the salt. Finally, add the butter cut into pieces, kneading until you obtain a smooth, lump-free consistency.
  • Leavening and shaping: at this point work the dough quickly on a work surface. Form a smooth dough and let it rise until it doubles in volume. Then divide the dough into small loaves, giving it a cylindrical shape and let it rise again.
  • Baking and glazing: at this point heat the oven to 180 degrees. Place the loaves on a baking tray lined with baking paper and brush with egg white. Bake for 16-18 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the icing by mixing icing sugar and water. Brush the icing on the surface of the Maritozzi and reduce the temperature to 130 degrees. Then put the glazed Maritozzi back in the oven for 4-5 minutes.
    • Also Read:  Primetag raises 3.5 million in financing round led by Iberis Capital and Indico Capital Partners

    Here are yours ready delicious husbands soft as a cloud. With this recipe you can prepare authentic and traditional Maritozzi, to crown a dinner with friends or dedicate a moment of mouth-watering sweetness to yourself. Let yourself be conquered by the magic of this dessert!

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
    Posted on
    Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
    Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
    Posted on
    Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
    Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
    Posted on
    He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
    He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News