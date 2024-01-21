Maritozzi soft as a cloud, the traditional recipe: no one puts this ingredient and makes a big mistake

#Maritozzi #soft #cloud #traditional #recipe #puts #ingredient #big #mistake
Find out how to prepare Maritozzi as soft as a cloud: follow the traditional recipe and you will see what an unforgettable delight.
Maritozzi are a typical dessert of the Italian tradition, dating back to ancient Rome. The fundamental characteristic of this delicious dessert is its softness. Furthermore, we often make a mistake in the recipe, forgetting to add a fundamental ingredient: raisins.
If you want to discover the traditional and authentic recipe for preparing… husbands soft as a cloud, you are in the right place. With genuine ingredients and precise steps you will be able to obtain a delicious result and, above all, respectful of tradition.
Discover the step by step recipe to prepare soft and delicious Maritozzi, to win over your guests or dedicate a unique moment of sweetness to yourself during the day.
Soft Maritozzi: the authentic traditional recipe
Here’s everything you need for pprepare the husbandzzi in an impeccable and authentic way. By carefully following this recipe the result is guaranteed.
Ingredients:
- 300 g of strong flour (W320)
- 300 g of 00 type flour
- 1 egg + 1 yolk
- 100g of granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon honey (acacia)
- 125 g of butter
- 10 g of brewer’s yeast
- 250 g of milk
- 8 g of salt
- Grated orange zest
- About 150g of raisins
- 1 egg white
Procedure:
Here are yours ready delicious husbands soft as a cloud. With this recipe you can prepare authentic and traditional Maritozzi, to crown a dinner with friends or dedicate a moment of mouth-watering sweetness to yourself. Let yourself be conquered by the magic of this dessert!