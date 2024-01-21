Maritozzi soft as a cloud, the traditional recipe: no one puts this ingredient and makes a big mistake

#Maritozzi #soft #cloud #traditional #recipe #puts #ingredient #big #mistake

Find out how to prepare Maritozzi as soft as a cloud: follow the traditional recipe and you will see what an unforgettable delight.

Maritozzi are a typical dessert of the Italian tradition, dating back to ancient Rome. The fundamental characteristic of this delicious dessert is its softness. Furthermore, we often make a mistake in the recipe, forgetting to add a fundamental ingredient: raisins.

If you want to discover the traditional and authentic recipe for preparing… husbands soft as a cloud, you are in the right place. With genuine ingredients and precise steps you will be able to obtain a delicious result and, above all, respectful of tradition.

Discover the step by step recipe to prepare soft and delicious Maritozzi, to win over your guests or dedicate a unique moment of sweetness to yourself during the day.

Soft Maritozzi: the authentic traditional recipe

Here’s everything you need for pprepare the husbandzzi in an impeccable and authentic way. By carefully following this recipe the result is guaranteed.

Ingredients:

300 g of strong flour (W320)

300 g of 00 type flour

1 egg + 1 yolk

100g of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon honey (acacia)

125 g of butter

10 g of brewer’s yeast

250 g of milk

8 g of salt

Grated orange zest

About 150g of raisins

1 egg white

Procedure:

Preparation of the dough: first dissolve the brewer’s yeast in a little milk, after heating it slightly. Soak the raisins in water, with a few drops of rum. In a planetary mixer, insert the sifted flours, milk, sugar and honey, mixing at low speed for about 1 minute. Then also add the yeast dissolved in the milk, the eggs, the grated orange zest, the raisins and the salt. Finally, add the butter cut into pieces, kneading until you obtain a smooth, lump-free consistency.

Leavening and shaping: at this point work the dough quickly on a work surface. Form a smooth dough and let it rise until it doubles in volume. Then divide the dough into small loaves, giving it a cylindrical shape and let it rise again.

Baking and glazing: at this point heat the oven to 180 degrees. Place the loaves on a baking tray lined with baking paper and brush with egg white. Bake for 16-18 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the icing by mixing icing sugar and water. Brush the icing on the surface of the Maritozzi and reduce the temperature to 130 degrees. Then put the glazed Maritozzi back in the oven for 4-5 minutes.

Here are yours ready delicious husbands soft as a cloud. With this recipe you can prepare authentic and traditional Maritozzi, to crown a dinner with friends or dedicate a moment of mouth-watering sweetness to yourself. Let yourself be conquered by the magic of this dessert!