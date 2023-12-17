Marius Budai, caught at the border in a car that appeared to be stolen from Belgium / The reaction of the former Minister of Labor: I thought it was a prank

#Marius #Budai #caught #border #car #appeared #stolen #Belgium #reaction #Minister #Labor #thought #prank

Former PSD Minister of Labor Marius Budai was caught at the Sculeni Border Crossing Point, upon entering Romania, in a car that was listed as stolen from Belgium. Budai was in the car with a PSD deputy, to whom the car belongs. The former minister said the car was bought by his party colleague in the autumn of 2016, “in good faith”, and since then he had been driving it without knowing and without being notified by the authorities that it was listed as stolen. : “It’s a problem, I’ll talk to the Minister of the Interior.”

The incident took place on Saturday evening, at the Sculeni border crossing point in Iași county, on the way to enter the country, where the border police checked the documents that an Audi A6 car registered in the name of the PSD deputy Dan-Constantin Șlincu appeared to be stolen from Belgium.

In the car were Marius Budăi and deputy Dan-Constantin Șlincu, the owner of the car.

In this case, a criminal case was opened for the crime of concealment, and the car was stopped at PTF Sculeni.

The Border Police sent a statement about this incident, but without specifying the names of the people who were in the car:

“On Saturday, 16.12.2023, at around 20:30, at the Sculeni Border Crossing Point, an Audi A 6 car registered in Romania presented itself at the border checks, on the way to enter the country. Following the checks, it was found that the car in question is listed as an asset wanted for confiscation, alert issued by the Belgian authorities on 05.01.2016.

There were two Romanian citizens in the car, the car being registered in the name of one of them, in 2015.

In the case, it was ordered to make the car unavailable, the investigations being continued to clarify the situation, under the aspect of committing the crime of concealment”.

Marius Budai’s reaction

Former minister Marius Budăi reacted in an intervention to Digi 24, saying that neither he nor the owner of the car, PSD deputy Dan-Constantin Șlincu, knew that the car was listed as stolen.

“Excluded (to have known). How will I know? I was a passenger in my colleague’s personal car. He showed all the documents at customs, I think the purchase contract too.

He bought the car in the fall of 2015, before the theft was reported.

It is a serious matter, I will speak with the Minister of the Interior, with the specialists from the Ministry of the Interior.

I find it very serious that for eight years this car was stolen and the owner, who bought it in good faith, was not informed.

My colleague bought the car from a lady from Galati, I think, in 2015, sometime in the fall. The lady had brought it from Belgium in the summer (2015), after which in January 2016 the car was entered into the European system as stolen.

My colleague traveled with this car, he paid money for it, he didn’t know anything, no one informed him”, said Budai, to Digi 24.

He also said that both he and the deputy he was in the car with thought it was a prank when they were told at the border that the car was stolen: “My colleague at first laughed, then the customs workers came, we – they explained what the situation is”.

Marius Budăi resigned from the position of Minister of Labor in July, following the scandal regarding the “horror asylums”.