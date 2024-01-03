Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik appealed to the Supreme Court

#Mariusz #Kamiński #Maciej #Wąsik #appealed #Supreme #Court

— Today, appeals were submitted to the Supreme Court with an appropriate cover letter from the Speaker of the Sejm, with appropriate attachments. These appeals have been forwarded to the Chamber of Labor and Social Insurance, said the head of the office of the Speaker of the Sejm.

PiS politicians filed appeals to the Sejm office. They also sent them to the Chamber of Extraordinary Control and Public Affairs of the Supreme Court.

Former ministers convicted in the land scandal

Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik were sentenced on December 20 to two years in prison. The former head of the CBA and the Minister of Interior and his former deputy received final judgments in connection with the so-called land scandal.

On December 21, Marshal of the Sejm Szymon Hołownia issued decisions to expire the parliamentary mandates of Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik. PiS politicians appealed against this decision.

Roman Giertych: a letter has been received from the court

Roman Giertych spoke on Wednesday about the punishment for PiS politicians, which is not related to the appeal to the SNU. As he said, he had just received a letter from the enforcement section of the Criminal Division of the Warsaw-Śródmieście District Court.

“The penalty imposed by a final judgment of the District Court against Mariusz K. and Maciej W. is to be executed by the end of today at the latest,” he said.