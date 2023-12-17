Marjolein lost daughter Tess to whooping cough after one month

#Marjolein #lost #daughter #Tess #whooping #cough #month

The text continues below the photo. Tess in the car.

Mourning

“She was disconnected from all tubes and wires and placed on my lap. We were able to cuddle with her for another ten minutes, then she fell asleep peacefully. She couldn’t take anymore. It was intensely sad. In the end we were able to give her a nice farewell. There was a farewell photographer at her funeral, I thought this was so special and nice. It also inspired me: I then followed a farewell photography course and now I work in this field.”

“The weeks after the funeral I was on maternity leave, but without a baby. What should you do then? I started writing down everything: from what happened to what exactly whooping cough is. Tess probably contracted the bacteria in the supermarket or during swimming lessons. We’ll never know exactly where, but someone handed it over to her.”

Vaccination

“I didn’t know about a whooping cough vaccine during my pregnancy. The midwife did not point this out to me. It’s not that I’m pro-vaccination, but I’m certainly not anti either. I think you should just do that, because it has been proven that by doing so you not only protect yourself, but also the people around you. Because this bacterium is life-threatening for newborn babies, Tess is proof of that.

My husband Marco and I had so much love for each other that we wanted to have another child. It was a difficult path: I had three miscarriages before I became pregnant with our sweet, beautiful daughter Emma. Named after the Emma Children’s Hospital, where Tess died. Tess would have turned 5 this year, but I never say it that way. No, she is turning 5. Even though her body is not with us, I feel that she is there. And she always will be.”

