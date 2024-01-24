Mark Knopfler will release his tenth album in April | Music

By our entertainment editors

Jan 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM Update: 29 minutes ago

Mark Knopfler has made a new album. One Deep Riverthe 74-year-old artist’s tenth album, will be released on April 12.

The musician has already shared a song from his new record, called Ahead Of The Game. Knopfler is assisted on the new album by, among others, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on the keyboard, Glenn Worf on the bass and Ian Thomas on the drums.

Knopfler last released an album in 2018. Then appeared Down The Road Wherever. The artist became known as the frontman of the band Dire Straits, with whom he scored hits such as Walk of Life in Sultans of Swing. He achieved solo success with songs such as What It Is in Sailing to Philadelphia.

