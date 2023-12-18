Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii

#Mark #Zuckerberg #kidding #building #bombproof #survival #base #Hawaii

The father of Meta seems to live by the principle of “better safe than sorry”, or rather survive – according to Wired’s report, he is building an apocalypse-proof estate on Kauai, one of the eight large islands of the Hawaiian Islands, for $270 million.

According to the plans, the estate will have two huge villas, another small village-like building and an underground bunker larger than a basketball court. Zuckerberg does not detail the costs, he only spent 170 million dollars (nearly 60 billion forints) on the land purchase, and the construction would cost 100 million (35 billion forints).

The estate is not far from the island’s popular tourist destinations, but don’t get your hopes up that you’ll fall into the Meta-leader’s future home. The estate – which Zuckerberg bought in several installments and smaller pieces since 2014 – is bordered by a two-meter high stone wall and is guarded day and night. So much so that guard booths have been erected at the borders of the estate, security cameras have been placed everywhere, and the surrounding roads are regularly patrolled by the techguru’s security men.

Wired reached out to the Meta CEO about the project, but his representatives declined to comment. According to the newspaper’s information, the construction workers were also made to sign a strict confidentiality agreement. A former employee, who spoke to the paper on condition of anonymity, said several workers were fired for posting about the construction site on social media. “It’s all like Fight Club. There’s one rule, you can’t talk about the Warriors Club,” he said.

According to the documents obtained by the newspaper, the two mansions will have a total area of ​​57,000 square meters, they will have 30 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, as well as conference rooms, offices, an industrial kitchen and several elevators.

But it’s much more exciting what will be underneath them!

The two houses will be connected by a tunnel and a 5,000 square meter shelter.

The underground bunker will be soundproof, with entrances made of bomb-proof metal and concrete. It will also have a living space, an escape route and a library.

According to planning documents obtained by Wired, the estate will be fully self-sufficient and will have its own water tank and pumping system. Many foods are already produced in the area.

The 1,400-hectare area will also have guesthouses, a gym, a sauna, several swimming pools, a jacuzzi and a tennis court.

According to all indications, the Kauai estate will be more than a simple weekend house – although the construction is not yet finished, Zuckerberg has already held two company events here.