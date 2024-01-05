Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares for nearly $500 million

#Mark #Zuckerberg #sold #Meta #shares #million

The CEO of the parent company of Facebook – Meta, as well as the platform Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, has sold shares for nearly half a billion dollars in the last two months of 2023. The move came after a two-year hiatus during which the corporation’s stock price hit a seven-year low, Bloomberg reported, citing regulatory filings.

The billionaire sold shares every business day between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, selling nearly 1.28 million shares for about $428 million. Each deal brought in an average of $10.4 million, with the largest on Dec. 28 worth $17.1 million.

Zuckerberg’s fortune is now $108 billion. Let’s recall how he accumulated it

The creator of Facebook is the 10th richest person in the world, according to a Bloomberg ranking

The share price of the company, which is owned by the world’s most popular social network, has rebounded as much as 194% in the past year from a seven-year low it hit in late 2022.

In 2023, Meta’s stock outperformed that of every other major tech giant except Nvidia, and is currently near its all-time high since September 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg currently owns around 13% of Meta and his net worth is estimated to be around $125 billion. That ranks him seventh in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It’s settled: from November 1, Facebook will offer paid subscriptions in Europe – here are the prices

The same goes for Instagram