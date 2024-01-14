Mark Zuckerberg’s controversial property in Hawaii: What is he building?

#Mark #Zuckerbergs #controversial #property #Hawaii #building

Having a house on the beach must be the dream of many, but Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and one of the richest men in the world, took it to another level in Hawaii.

This is because it was recently announced that the social media magnate is building a particular structure in an area of ​​the island.

Although it is not a luxury resort with beach access, as everyone might imagine, but rather a very different type of construction.

The area, cordoned off by the security of guards who monitor what happens in the place and the surrounding area, maintains the secret that a Wired investigation brought to light.

What is Mark Zuckeberg doing in Hawaii?

Since 2014, Mark Zuckerberg, the co-creator of Facebook, acquired land in batches in the state of Hawaii.

It is specifically about the area of ​​Kauai, one of the four main islands of Hawaii, but which is still a small city with 73 thousand inhabitants, emphasizing tourism as a source of work.

This is where Mark was buying hectares in the northern part of the island, where he acquired nearly 600 hectares that are guarded day and night, even in those beach areas.

This purchase is what turned the lives of the locals upside down, who saw in Mark’s time on the island a path to a new source of work, of course under strict security measures.

This is because the CEO of Meta along with his wife Priscilla Chan are building one of the most expensive private architectural projects on record during this decade, reported La Vanguardia.

But it is not a luxurious beachfront mansion, as the world in general would expect, but rather a slightly more complex construction.

Mark’s bunker

Wired’s investigation on the island of Kauai revealed the plans of Mark Zuckerberg, who would be building a type of bunker in the area.

Although it was speculated that it would be an “apocalyptic bunker”, the reality is that it is not that far from that, considering that it will have a door that resists explosions and part of this will be underground, but not close to a “beach or vacation house” either. relatives.”

According to the media, “the partially completed complex consists of more than a dozen buildings with at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms in total. It centers on two mansions with a total area comparable to a professional football field, containing multiple elevators, offices, conference rooms and an industrial-sized kitchen.”

However, this is not the only thing, since 11 tree houses will also be built in a forest area near this complex, connected by rope bridges, allowing visitors to pass from one side to the other while remaining in the tops. of the trees.

In addition, it will have a building with a full-size gym, swimming pools, sauna, jacuzzi, cold water pool and tennis court.

The security system will be strengthened with security cameras throughout the complex area, but also a specific door system that is operated by keypad or blind doors for areas such as the library.

100% security

One of the particularities of the project in Hawaii is the secrecy around it, considering that although Mark Zuckerberg’s plans have been going on for 10 years, some details were only known in December 2023.

As reported by Wired, the workers who pass through the place are mainly dedicated to the construction of luxury areas. They work under strict confidentiality contracts that prevent them from sharing production progress, conversations about the project or taking images of the premises.

One of the former workers mentioned “it’s fight club. We are not talking about fight club,” to refer to the silence they must maintain, which he also considers not being able to take photographs of the place.

Vehicles enter and leave the complex, however, no one who passes by outside can see what they are doing, since a wall was built that prevents the view of the sea, but also of the complex, which is estimated to be absolutely self-sufficient, with its own system. of water and food.

Confidentiality broken?

Although there are contracts that agree that employees or former employees cannot disclose information about the project, there are those who left the project and told some of the things they saw inside, but they are the least.

The reality is that there is little conversation, due to the risks that entry contracts represent, so they take care of each other.

However, the death of a 70-year-old security guard in 2019 after he suffered cardiac arrest exposed some details of the project.

Although the zeal for information is proportionally opposite to the reason why Mark Zuckerberg is a millionaire, which is precisely to capture private information to earn from advertising.

What did Mark Zuckerberg say after the publication of his project in Hawaii?

Once Mark’s real estate project became known, he did not hesitate to publish an image on his Instagram account where he told of his plans at the Ko’olau ranch on the island of Kauai.

According to what he indicated, he began to raise cattle in the place, with the aim of “creating some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are Wagyu and Angus, and they will grow up eating macadamia and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch.”

He clarified in the same publication: “We want the entire process to be local and vertically integrated. “Each cow eats between 5,000 and 10,000 pounds of food each year, so that’s a lot of acres of macadamia trees.”

The culinary focus makes this the “most delicious” project for Zuckerber, along with putting emphasis on his daughters’ participation in planting the trees that will feed the livestock.

Although he did not mention absolutely anything about the mega project, of course he did joke on his account about the “bunker” when he published a video of Priscilla, his wife, heading to the place.

The woman takes an elevator that takes her to the supposed “bunker” which is actually a games room for Mark and his friends, where she asks for one more moment to continue playing, as if she were a child.